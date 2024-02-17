Zdenek Zeman hospitalized, will be operated on Monday

Pescara coach Zdenek Zeman, as announced last week, was admitted to a clinic in Pescara this morning, where he will undergo surgery on Monday. This was announced by the assistant coach of the biancazzurra team, Giovanni Bucaro, during the presentation of the Vis Pesaro-Pescara match which will take place tomorrow at 8.45pm.

Zeman, his deputy Bucaro: “He's calm”

“I accompanied him this morning – said Bucaro – to the clinic. Zeman was quite well. He has to have surgery in the next few hours, but it was pretty quiet. He had improved in recent weeks quite a lot, but according to the doctors the operation that was scheduled for June should be done sooner. Now let's hope he comes back as soon as possible.”