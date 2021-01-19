Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – The Games Department at Al-Nasr Club signed with the Polish professional Zbigniew Bartmann to lead the first volleyball teams for a year to compete for all titles this season, being one of the most prominent professional players, not only at the level of Poland, but also at the level of Europe, and he succeeded during his professional career. In the field of the game, in leading a number of European clubs inside and outside Poland to the best results, and he was an important element during his participation with the Polish national team during his official participation, especially during the 2012 Olympic Games.

The signing ceremony for the player was attended by Mansour Al Falasi, a member of the sports games company in the club and the supervisor of volleyball, along with Ahmed Sharif Al-Janahi, Executive Director of the Games Department, and a number of game officials in the club.