Zazzaroni vs Biasin at Pressing. “Var also invented to stop Juventus”

Sparks during Pressing, the Mediaset sports broadcast, between Ivan Zazzaroni and Fabrizio Biasin. “It is said that Juve has always had refereeing favors, but curiously since the VARalso introduced to stop the Juventus let's remember…”, says Ivan Zazzaroni. “But what are we saying? Can we pass off a discussion like this, is it serious?”, Fabrizio Biasin replies.



Zazzaroni vs Biasin at Pressing. “You don't understand shit”

The discussion continues. Fabrizio Biasin: “But we can send a message that VAR was introduced to stop Juventus.”

The director of Corriere dello Sport: “Did I say this? I said 'also for this reason'. We were the first to do the experimentation in Italy. Uncle singer, you don't understand shit. I said: also. Among the various elements for which it was introduced there was also this little element. They also introduced it for reasons. It's not that Ifab was interested in Juventus…”

“So you do worse than the social media that you previously criticized, you're saying something beautiful for the world of football. Very good”, Biasin tells him.

“Don't put things in my mouth that I don't say Biasin please – says Ivan Zazzaroni – I talk bullshit but not always. I also said…”.

At that point the presenter of Pressing, Massimo Callegari calls to order, especially on the use of more sweetened words. “I can't stand when things are put in my mouth. I apologize, but when I lose my mind I can't do it…”, says Ivan Zazzaroni.

