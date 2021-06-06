Zayn Malik was recorded starring in a strong altercation With a guy outside a New York nightspot. The international media TMZ released images of said brawl.

According to the US portal, the former member of one direction he would have received insults. Consequently, the two clashed, but were immediately held.

Although the reason for the musical artist’s reaction is not officially known, there is a version that indicates that the mysterious man expressed himself homophobically towards the singer.

“I heard the fight started because of the guy who wanted a photo, but I’m not sure. It happened outside, ”a source also said to the media.

Zayn Malik, who returned to the music scene with the premiere of his song “Vibez,” was not injured after the confrontation.

Gigi Hadid shares surprise from Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid, partner of the British singer, celebrated her birthday last April together with family and close friends. The 26-year-old model shared photos of some of the gifts she received on her social networks.

She showed the gift that the former member of one direction: a flower arrangement full of roses and hydrangeas. “Wow!” The young woman wrote.

The influencer’s sister also entertained her and dedicated a tender message to her. “Happy Birthday Sister! You are a shining light in my life and to anyone lucky enough to call you a friend. Thank you for being my sister, ”she wrote.

