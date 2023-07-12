Zayn Malik speaks out for the first time about abuse allegations against Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda

British singer Zayn Malik on a podcast Call Her Daddy for the first time commented on allegations of violence against the mother of former lover, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The performer said that he prefers not to respond to rumors about his personal life. “If something happens in the family, I would prefer to leave it between relatives. I don’t need a whole audience and people’s opinions,” he said. “I and those involved in this know what happened, that’s enough. If anyone else was in the know, they would understand why I don’t want to draw attention to this.”

The celebrity also clarified that he did not want to continue the dispute with Yolanda Hadid, so he decided to remain silent in 2021. “In a toxic environment, it takes so much time to, for example, explain my position to people, so I just keep myself in hand,” the musician concluded.

Yolanda Hadid accused Malik of assault in October 2021. The victim said that the man hit her when she came to his house. After the incident, the model’s mother thought about filing a police report against the artist. The singer also denied committing violence towards the woman.