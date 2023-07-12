Being a world star is not easy and tell Zayn Malik (Bradford, 30 years old). At the age of 17, the Briton became a mass idol as one of the members of the One Direction band. Five unknown boys whom fate — and the talent show X Factor— united to launch them, already with a molded career, to fame. Six years later the dream would come to an end: the first to leave the group was Malik in 2015. Now, six years after giving his last interview, he has recounted for the first time how he lived all those years in which he stopped being a person to be a music product.

Despite having a loyal legion of fans, the artist has been missing in recent years, both from public life and from his musical career. So much so, that Malik has not spoken in public until he has had to promote his next song: Love Like This. The interviewer was none other than Alex Cooper, in his Call Her Daddy podcast attended by many celebrities. Just over an hour of conversation in which the singer has talked about his relationship with his ex-partner and mother of his daughter, the model Gigi Hadid, his time with One Direction and the controversial accusations of assault by his ex-mother-in-law.

At the end of 2021, Hadid and Malik decided to end their relationship a few months after the birth of their first and only daughter in common: Khai. It was not a friendly break, quite the opposite. The model’s mother, Yolanda, denounced the singer for an alleged assault. It was Hadid’s entourage who made the encounter public, while he preferred to remain silent and not make statements. Until everything exploded. The complaint prospered and the justice system sided with Yolanda, sentencing Malik to 90 days of probation and attending a gender violence program. “I don’t usually get involved with what is said about me on social media. The most valuable thing is time and trying to explain something to others and justify yourself requires a lot of time, so I decided to keep it for it, ”he has now defended in the interview about his silence regarding this episode. “I knew what the situation was, what happened and what people were involved. It’s all that mattered to me. If any person in their right mind experiences the situation, I think they can respect that I did not want to focus on the problem or have a fight with her [Yolanda] or talk about something my daughter might read in the future. I managed it in the best way and in a respectful way. That’s all I can say about it.”

Despite the breakup and the trial, Malik has stated that the relationship with Hadid is currently at a good point: “We have a very good relationship because of Khai. She’s the most important thing, so she’s doing well.” When the little girl was born, they both agreed that they were going to raise her in the strictest privacy. Something that they have maintained so far because almost nothing is known about her and they do not show her on her social networks. The fight with her ex-mother-in-law was precisely because the proud grandmother showed a photo of the little girl in networks. “[Khai] He didn’t choose to be a public figure, I did. I’m not trying to shield her, I want to give her the option to be away from all of this. Whatever she wants to do in life, I will support her.”

Malik and Hadid have joint custody. Something that allows the artist to be with her daughter for half the month: “She’s growing up so fast that when I’m with her I don’t do anything else. I only spend the day doing things that she wants to do, like painting, playing with plasticine, going to the park, the zoo… I have relived my own childhood through her. I had reached a point in my adulthood where everything was gray and boring. She has brought back the color.”

The interpreter of pillowtalk has also spoken in podcast about his time as a member of One Direction and how he experienced the separation. He was the first to leave the British band, something that caused the beginning of the end: the idea continued, but the essence had already been lost. Since his departure eight years ago, Malik had not spoken about it, becoming the only one not to talk about the separation. “People didn’t want to do certain things, sign contracts…I knew something was up. I just went ahead ”, he has now defended, hinting that some of the other members of the band were already preparing their solo careers behind the rest of their peers. “To be honest, I left there completely selfishly. I wanted to be the first to make my own record. When it comes to music, I’m very serious and competitive.”

Five strangers who became colleagues and then friends. During those five years they were inseparable, something that wore down their friendship: “We got tired of each other. We were close and we did crazy things that no one else has done. I look back on it now with much more fondness than when I left.” And it is not surprising, since months after leaving the band he starred in a tense moment when he got into a fight on Twitter with his former partner Louis Tomlinson. During his time with One Direction, many described him as “serious and mysterious”, something that he rejected years later: “It was not my personality, but it was a scheme of marketing. You can’t define an entire person with just one trait.” Now, he has taken this time to process everything he has experienced and come back completely refreshed: “With a more adult mind I look at it and think: ‘This is what happened and that’s it.’