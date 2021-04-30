Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

At the beginning of the eighties of the last century, at a time when the project of drilling wells “Zayed Wells” was in full swing and spread from one country to another, strange symptoms afflicted nearly 4 million people in a group of African countries and some other countries such as Pakistan and Yemen, countries that are all linked together. A large segment of its population suffers from the inability to obtain clean water.

Symptoms that begin with the appearance of blisters and strange points on the skin, and by 24 hours the patient feels a severe burning in his lower limbs, and during the next 48 hours the blisters and points turn into large sores that reveal the presence of a disease caused by a strange worm inside the body, and the date of infection with this worm goes back to before birth , Where it was discovered in the leg of the young Pharaonic king Tutankhamen, and cases of infection were recorded in the second century AD, and its length inside the body sometimes reached a full meter, and with its development and within a few days it caused acute arthritis, thus hindering its breadwinner from its work completely And in many cases, it kills this breadwinner

According to specialized health studies, it has been proven that infection with this very old and endangered parasitic worm is drinking unclean water that carries its tiny parasites that grow and move freely and quickly in the human body to eliminate it.

At a time when this parasitic disease was growing supported by the presence of unclean drinking water in many poverty-stricken countries, Sheikh Zayed’s project to dig wells “Zayed Wells” was fighting the existence and spread of this disease indirectly by providing clean and sustainable water for millions of growing. Humans.

50 thousand wells have been able, according to United Nations estimates (one well provides water for 1000 to 2000 people a day) to provide life and clean water for 50 to 100 million people.

All this effort and the success of the “Wells of Zayed” project did not put an end to the tender of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. Rather, it pushed him to deal closely with the threat of the above-mentioned parasitic disease, which was killing at the end of the seventies of the last century with a life of 4 Almost millions of people.

Sustainable water sources

Sheikh Zayed – may God rest his soul – began his movement to combat this parasitic pest through effective and intensive cooperation with former US President Jimmy Carter and his humanitarian center (The Carter Center), as he became the most important supporter and donor for the center’s efforts to combat Guinea worm during the eighties of the last century, through research The intensive care unit supervised by the Carter Center, and it was concluded that this parasitic disease can be eradicated from the countries and regions affected by combating poverty, providing clean and sustainable water, and it can also treat those infected with it, and this was a glimmer of hope that Sheikh Zayed worked on, as he launched many projects Which has raised the standard of living of millions of people in these countries, enabled them to provide the basics of a decent life and guaranteed them sustainable sources of clean water.

In 1986, and through cooperation and coordination between the Carter Center, UNICEF and the World Health Organization, 17 African countries, in addition to India and Pakistan, were classified as endemic and fertile environments for the spread of Guinea worm disease, and through this classification came the start of the tender journey of “Zayed Al-Khair” to eliminate this the disease.

During the remaining years of the eighties and the whole decade of the nineties, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, launched a two-way plan to resist this scourge. The first approach included the implementation of huge numbers of sustainable clean water projects for areas affected by the Guinea worm in many countries such as Djibouti, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Tanzania, and thousands of wells have been drilled in Pakistan, Sudan and Yemen.

As for the second trend, it was in solidarity and direct work with the Carter Center and allied institutions and organizations such as the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the UNICEF, the ministries of health in the affected countries and dozens of donors and non-governmental organizations in treating people with the disease and enhancing their ability to obtain access. Safe and clean water According to the description of former US President Carter, Sheikh Zayed – may God rest his soul – played a leading, main and pivotal role in this alliance and greatly enhanced his financial capabilities.

Great efforts

The experience of the late Sheikh Zayed and his tremendous efforts contributed to the elimination of this disease, which was then spread in many regions around the world, and even after his death, his contributions contributed to further fighting and eliminating the “worm” of Guinea, and by the year 2010 there was nothing left for this parasitic pest except South Sudan as a stronghold. It has its last worldwide, and despite the security challenges in this last region at the time, the Carter Center expects that this disease will be permanently eradicated from human history.

What was provided by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was not limited to implementing development projects only, but also contributed to disrupting the life cycle of this worm and eliminating it by changing human behaviors in the affected areas to a healthier and more positive manner, by counting those infected with this pest Treating them, then providing them with clean water sources and facilitating their access to it. Residents of these areas changed their daily habits and behaviors, becoming more active and employing clean fresh water in agriculture and livestock raising.

This achievement may seem simple on the surface, but in reality, achieving all of this is very difficult, as it is difficult to be able to transform millions of people from poverty and disease to life and production and ensure a better future for them and their future generations.

This experience not only affected millions of its beneficiaries, but also affected its participants, headed by former US President Carter. In 2001, when he received the Zayed Leadership Prize, he said: “This award is of special importance to me because it bears the name of my personal and dear friend, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan ».

Eliminate diseases

For decades and decades, many countries around the world have been racing in armaments in preparation for the outbreak of conflicts and disputes, and during the period between 1945 and 1996, more than 8 trillion dollars were spent on this arms race, which wasted huge resources that could have been directed to eliminate diseases that kill millions of people, this The right choice was the approach of the late, for giving and helping others to live in a dignified manner was his constant concern and approach that he instilled in the people of the UAE and those residing on its land, so Sheikh Zayed – may God rest his soul – and after him the UAE was one of the largest donors in the world.