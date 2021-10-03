The International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition “Abu Dhabi 2021”, which concluded its eighth session yesterday evening, celebrates the great legacy and clear imprints made by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, in the field of hunting and equestrianism, environmental preservation and sustainability, and conservation Emirati heritage and handicrafts inherited from parents and grandparents, a legacy that was represented in many major projects that he launched inside and outside the country, and along its path, the leaders of the Emirates continued to put forward more initiatives that reflect the pride of the Emirates and Sheikh Zayed, the “first falconer” in heritage and originality.

Part of Zayed’s legacy; It was presented by the Emirates Heritage Club pavilion, which this year included the Sheikh Zayed Museum, and included some of its holdings, may God have mercy on him, which are related to hunting, equestrian, hunting and his interest in the environment. May God rest his soul, on March 6, 1997, from the World Wide Fund for Nature in recognition of his outstanding contributions to nature conservation. The exhibition also included a collection of the collections of the “Sheikh Zayed Exhibition” at the Zayed Center for Studies and Research of the club, including a heritage rifle that the founding father received as a gift, as guns are an integral part of the folklore because of their association with courage and hunting. And the “Grand Order of Al Nahyan”, which is the highest decoration in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi before the establishment of the Union, and was manufactured in 1969, specifically for the historic visit of the late Sheikh Zayed to Britain on June 10 of that year, where the medals were to be exchanged during The visit, and Sheikh Zayed presented Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth with the medal at a luncheon ceremony held at Buckingham Palace in honor of Sheikh Zayed, and Her Majesty presented Sheikh Zayed with the Sir Michael and St. George Medal of Excellent Class.

The exhibits also include the key to the city of Sana’a, which was presented as a gift to the late Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, during his visit to the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on October 16, 1992. The key to the city of Mogadishu, which was presented to him during his visit to the Somali capital. As well as the key to the city of Aswan in southern Egypt, which was presented to him during his visit to the city on February 13, 1990.

In honor of Zayed and imitating his approach, the pavilion of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Fund for the Conservation of Birds of Prey”, which was established by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in April 2018, displayed in its pavilion a number of projects launched by Including the “Sheikh Zayed Falconry Library” project, in which the UAE honors the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and highlights its pride in the authentic Emirati and Arab heritage and traditions of falconry. The library will be the first global digital repository for the heritage of this hobby. . The pavilion also presented the project of the “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed International Museum of Falconry in Brussels, Belgium, which is located at the headquarters of the International Federation of Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey.

The artists participating in the arts sector also displayed in the exhibition many pieces of art that embodied the late Sheikh Zayed, the leaders and sheikhs of the state, and some embodied words from his words, may God have mercy on him, or verses from his poems.

As for the company (Fine Ballistic Tools), it offered a gun called (Zayed’s ambition), which is inspired by the Emirates project to explore Mars, which came as an embodiment of the dream of the UAE reaching space, which began in the seventies of the last century, when the late Sheikh Zayed met, with The NASA team responsible for the Apollo mission to the moon.





