The International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition “Abu Dhabi 2021”, which concluded its activities yesterday evening, celebrates the great legacy and clear fingerprints made by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the field of hunting and equestrianism, environmental preservation and sustainability, and heritage preservation. Emirati craftsmanship and handicrafts inherited from parents and grandparents, a legacy that was represented in many major projects that he launched inside and outside the country, and on its path, the leaders of the Emirates continued to put forward more initiatives that reflect the pride of the Emirates and Sheikh Zayed, the “first falconer” in heritage and originality.

Part of Zayed’s legacy, presented by the Emirates Heritage Club pavilion, which this year included the “Sheikh Zayed Museum”, and included some of his holdings, “May God rest his soul”, which are related to hunting, equestrian, hunting and his interest in the environment, among the most prominent of these holdings is the “Panda Prize”. Gold” which Sheikh Zayed received, may God rest his soul, on March 6, 1997, from the World Wide Fund for Nature in recognition of his contributions to nature conservation.

The exhibition included a collection of the collections of the “Sheikh Zayed Exhibition” at the Zayed Center for Studies and Research of the club, including a heritage gun that the founding father received as a gift, as guns are an integral part of the folklore because they are associated with courage and hunting, and the “Al Nahyan Grand Order”, which is the highest honor in the world. The Emirate of Abu Dhabi before the establishment of the union, and it was manufactured in 1969, specifically for the historical visit of the late Sheikh Zayed to Britain on June 10 of that year, when it was scheduled to exchange medals during the visit, and Sheikh Zayed presented Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth the medal in a ceremony A lunch was held at Buckingham Palace in honor of Sheikh Zayed. Her Majesty also presented Sheikh Zayed with the Sir Michael and St. George Medal of Excellent Class.

The exhibits also include the key to the city of Sana’a, which he presented as a gift to the late Sheikh Zayed, “may God rest his soul”, during his visit to the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on October 16, 1992. The key to the city of Mogadishu, which was presented to him during his visit to the Somali capital. As well as the key to the city of Aswan in southern Egypt, which was presented to him during his visit to the city on February 13, 1990.

The pavilion of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Fund for the Conservation of Birds of Prey”, which was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in April 2018, presented a number of projects he launched, including the “Sheikh Zayed Falconry Library” project. The library honors the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” It also highlights its pride in the authentic Emirati and Arab heritage and traditions of falconry, and the library will be the first global digital repository for the heritage of this hobby. The pavilion also presented the project of the “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed International Museum of Falconry in Brussels, Belgium”, which is located at the headquarters of the International Federation of Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey.

The artists participating in the exhibition also displayed pieces of art through which they embodied the late Sheikh Zayed, the leaders of the state and its sheikhs, and some embodied words from his sayings, “God bless his soul”, or verses from his poems.

As for the “Fine Ballistic Tools” company, it offered a gun called “Zayed’s Ambition”, which is inspired by the Emirates project to explore Mars, which came as an embodiment of the dream of the UAE reaching space, which began in the seventies of the last century, when the late Sheikh Zayed met, with The NASA team responsible for the Apollo mission to the moon.





