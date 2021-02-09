Today, and this morning, the queens of the Emirates illuminate the sky of Mars, where the secret lies in ambition, persistence and determination, which is the desert creation from which the nature of the Emirati individual emerged, and it is the essence of the obvious question, about how and when we will reach our goals, and the answer is that we will arrive when We are at the height of our awareness of the importance of being in the zone of self-privacy, far from the inferior memory under which many peoples of the world live, and it is the virus that destroys autoimmunity, destroys morale, and makes people fall into the bed of despair and misery, and it is the nail that knocks alone in He embodied abilities, which makes them a captive of weakness, humiliation, and humiliation, and always staying in the realm of self-defeat, defeat, and plunging into the furnace of shallowness.

The Emirates, thanks to the remarkable luminance of the rational leadership’s efforts, which preceded time, transcended the boundaries of the place, and its horses became at the forefront of the rows, and they always sought the direction of exceptionalism, and always towards uniqueness, mastery, and sovereignty over nature, and achieving beyond the impossible, since positive energy is always held in a room The leadership, which is the bright arrow, always goes towards the “there” and not the “here”.

This is the biography of an Emirati leadership who did not believe in the not possible. Rather, it is in the cosmic event leading the ship of life heading with strength and severity towards the future.

Today, the people of the Emirates achieve this achievement, their journey to space enhances a vision of leadership, which worked to prepare a generation of good races and national energies capable of facing aspirations, and the pursuit of mega projects, which achieve the success of the UAE and its development and the continuation of its scientific radiance in various scientific and humanitarian fields, and this is Every country always thinks about life, puts subservience behind it, and does not pay attention to groans or groans, a country that places the dream in the crucible of its consciousness, and it continues to give it, in the widening of the pupils of its dreams, and in its broad persistence towards the lofty goals in the service of the world and the goodness of the universe. This is the Emirates.

Today is a day of luminous history, a time of great victories over obstacles and the victory of the truth.