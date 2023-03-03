Zayed’s ambition is fulfilled by his sons
Sultan Al Neyadi, the son of the Emirates, launched yesterday morning, Thursday, March 02, 2023, into space, on a mission that is the longest ever for an Arab astronaut, carrying with him a vision of rational leadership that wanted this country to always be at the top, and to reserve its place among the adults in this world. And the hopes and aspirations of a people and a nation that the eyes of its children are watching from the ocean to the Gulf, looking forward to its achievements that inspire enthusiasm in the hearts of generations, give them motivation, and assure them that the homelands of the Arabs are born and capable of producing pioneers and creators who contribute to shaping the history and future of humanity.
The mission of Al Neyadi, this Emirati young man who bears our features and inspires ambitious youth, and enters history from its widest gates, will extend to six months, during which he will conduct scientific experiments and participate in others that include 10 fields, to return after that carrying what enables him to work with the scholars of the country who have become owners of experience The world witnesses and admires her for developing the UAE space program and moving it forward towards more achievements.
This mission is the second for an Emirati astronaut aboard the International Space Station. Hazza Al Mansouri took the first step within the UAE Astronaut Programme, which within about 5 years was able to train and qualify many of our youth to be fully prepared, highly qualified and able to undergo the experiment. Launching into space and conducting scientific experiments that benefit the nation and all of humanity, which encouraged the culture of exploration in the country, motivated and inspired the younger generations, and established the UAE’s position as a global partner in manned spaceflight.
Confident, deliberate and carefully drawn steps that the UAE takes day after day towards its goal of building a future that depends on the knowledge economy, as it moves forward in the field of space science, and moves with boundless ambitions from one achievement to another greater achievement, and what is the “probe of hope”, which was planned, built and launched with minds And Emirati hands, but part of a comprehensive and integrated vision that will enable it to cross towards the future that it has formulated for itself, to remain at the forefront and always at the top.
The spacious space has today become the field of “Zayed’s children”, who remained in their covenant with the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to achieve his ambition and embody his vision that he preached more than forty years ago, which is to reach space and dominate the name of the Emirates, and contribute to revealing more of its secrets and hidden things to the world, and present an example of determination and insistence on possessing the cornerstone of science and knowledge, self-reliance, and facing challenges, no matter how far they are.
