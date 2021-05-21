Zayed University stressed the need for all students, professors, and employees to show a negative result of the (PCR) examination every 48 hours, starting from tomorrow, and the decision includes those who have received the two doses of the vaccine against the Corona virus, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Education.

The university stated on its website that submitting the results of the examination is through the application of the fort or short text messages that show the Emirati identity and name, indicating that the student’s failure to submit the examination will expose him to academic procedures and deny him the degree of the final exams that students are currently performing, and the date of the alternative exams will be. For students who missed final exams for good reasons on next Tuesday and Wednesday, for all colleges of the university. The university stressed the importance of adhering to the application of precautionary measures, and taking all safety measures, including sterilizing rooms after each test, and ensuring physical distancing, avoiding social gatherings, and wearing the mask properly at all times.

The university stated that students with medical conditions can take the final exam online, after submitting medical documents to the Assistant Dean of the Faculties at least 72 hours before the exam date and informing the teacher of the educational program, and the document must include a medical report with a clear description of the student’s health condition Or female student.

The university indicated that students who take exams on the university campus can ask faculty members or their supervisors to contact the Information Technology Department in the event of any technical support, as each college is equipped with contact numbers for the support team on the university campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and will be provided. Information technology management support required accordingly.

She pointed out that the online examination students are responsible for their internet connections outside the university campus, and in the event that they have a technical problem, they must immediately inform the subject teacher and contact the IT help desk, and if the problem is not resolved in time to take the exam, the student or The student must submit an appeal and attach evidence that they have officially reported the problem to the IT department, and include the report records as evidence in the appeal, stressing that there must be a clear and continuous effort to solve the problem during the exam period.

The university called on students who take their exams via the Internet to implement several procedures, including taking the exam in a well-lit room, for students to sit at a desk, show their identities while recognizing their faces, and display a full video clip of the exam environment before they start, including the table. The office) on which they perform the exams, and what is behind their computer equipment, and the registration must be in operation throughout the exam period, and the video must focus on the student’s face completely and not only the head, confirming that failure to follow these procedures may lead to obtaining Zero score on the exam.

Zayed University stressed the need to leave the campus immediately after completing the last exam, as it requires sterilization of the examination halls after each exam session, and students are responsible for arranging their own transportation during the exam period.

She emphasized that in the event that a student feels sick on the campus while taking the exam, he must inform the college clinic immediately by phone and follow the specific instructions, and the student is not allowed to enter the campus if it is proven that his temperature is high in the entrance hall through thermal imaging cameras, and inform his college So.





