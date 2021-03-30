Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – In celebration of the National Reading Month, Zayed University organized more than 20 virtual events this year, aimed at promoting reading as a daily habit within the family, and supporting the role of parents in instilling a love of reading in their sons and daughters, under the slogan of this year’s month of reading “My Family It reads ».

On this occasion, Dr. Khaled Khazraji, President of Zayed University, said: “The wise leadership pays great attention to spreading knowledge and consolidating reading in the culture of individuals. In this endeavor, we are working to enhance the levels of awareness among our students about the importance of reading, because it contains cognitive treasures that the generations of today may overlook in their excessive appetite for modern technology, and therefore our role is to motivate them to read and prepare them for the future in an integrated manner to become familiar with various aspects of life. ».

He added: “The month of reading is also a valuable opportunity to remind and encourage members of the teaching and administrative staff to read to their children, and make it a basic pillar and lifestyle, as it has great benefits for the correct development of the child. And the power of focus ».

A number of activities presented by the university highlighted the importance of the role that parents play in raising a generation passionate about reading and love of reading. The Early Childhood Education Center provided distance learning workshops and weekly sessions for parents dealing with the most successful methods of interactive reading for children, and effective strategies for transforming reading. To a daily habit within the family.

The Department of Libraries and Learning Resources at the university also organized virtual sessions entitled “Zayed University Reads family”, which focused on how to enhance young people’s association with reading, and highlighted the importance of reading in achieving family cohesion.

For its part, the Academic Success Office focused in its virtual workshop on psychological aspects, social intelligence, discussion of methods for self-motivation to read, and inspiring books for readers.