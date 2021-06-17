Zayed University announced in partnership with the Minerva Project (Minerva Projects), the leading American institution in the field of academic innovation, announced the launch of the first cross-curricular bachelor’s program in the Middle East, where the partnership contract “Zayed University x Minerva” was officially signed in Dubai on June 8, 2021, in the presence of the Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, along with the CEO and founder of the Minerva Project (Minerva Projects), Ben Nelson. The meeting and the signing ceremony were also attended by members of the University Council; Sarah bint Yousef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Vice President of the University Council

The program aims to provide students with up-to-date skills, based on an interdisciplinary and cross-contextual academic course, through three interdisciplinary Bachelor’s majors: Business Transformation, Computing Systems, and Social Innovation. The program’s specializations focus on responding to global economic, technical and social challenges in the twenty-first century.

The Zayed University x Minerva program teaches students an “interactive learning” method based on Minerva’s proprietary pedagogy, which is based on decades of research in the science of knowledge acquisition. All faculty members will also be trained in Minerva’s own teaching approach that adopts a reformulation of the traditional study framework, by integrating students into the intellectual engagement process using live questionnaires, databases and joint teamwork.

The Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, Noura bin Mohammed Al Kaabi, emphasized the program’s objectives by saying: “Zayed University seeks to play a leading role in harnessing the energies of education and enabling intellectual growth to advance societies. This is what prompted us to partner with Minerva to create new and promising opportunities to acquire Knowledge skills, the new challenges posed by the growing demands of a knowledge-based society require us to invent new methods to find appropriate solutions, and from here we launched “Zayed University x Minerva” to prepare a new generation of creative minds equipped with applied skills that enable it to continue to succeed in facing future challenges. It also bridges the gap between education and work.

For his part, the CEO and founder of Minerva, Ben Nelson, said, “We are pleased to have Zayed University as a leading partner in the Middle East. In the context of Zayed University and the UAE’s aspiration to the future, this program will ensure that these aspirations are supported by its distinguished graduates, by providing them with skills that keep pace with the changes of the future. , regardless of the career path they choose. They are not indoctrination skills, but rather skills acquired through interactive education, tangible experiences and professional integration. We have repeatedly heard from various employers about the excellence of Minerva graduates due to their critical and creative skills and their ability to work together, which are qualities that graduates of Minerva lack. other universities.

The program allows students to acquire and hone essential leadership skills and global citizenship through community activities and participation in civic action groups. In addition, students will spend part of their academic career working in teams with some of the most important companies in the region, providing them with opportunities to practice their acquired knowledge in professional contexts and increasing their career prospects.

Zayed University x Minerva combines the advantages of campus facilities and advanced technology, with lessons being held on the Minerva Learning Environment platform (™️).Forum), which is considered the most advanced virtual education platform in this field, in addition to direct interaction between students from around the world within the corridors of Zayed University campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This approach also provides the pairing of the physical and virtual learning environment for students the flexibility of attendance and participation wherever they are in the world.

Study in the three-year bachelor’s degree program will start in September 2021. Those wishing to join “Zayed University x Minerva” can submit applications for registration through the registration portal on the “Zayed University x Minerva” website: https://zuxminerva.com/apply-form



