Zayed University has stated that it has recently launched the Next Generation Technology Center to contribute to the enrollment of students in the labor market, and to provide an opportunity for them to contribute to addressing the challenges and problems facing employers, whether governmental or private.

An assistant professor at the College of Technical Innovation, Acting Head of the Next Generation Technology Center, Dr. Anoud Ibrahim Bani Hani, told «Emirates Today» that the university noticed through students ’observations that they mastered the theoretical educational aspect well, but that they face challenges when entering the labor market. The University The Center is to be a joint platform between students and employers in the Emirates, noting that the center, which began preparation two years ago, will monitor the problems that exist in the workplace and participate with students in finding solutions to them. And she continued: “We monitor problems in governmental and private work agencies, and train students to analyze them and develop solutions for them, so that the student is sufficiently aware of what is going on in the labor market, and the center works to provide job opportunities for students after graduation in the employers who participated in providing solutions to the challenges that Facing them, and we are currently working on about eight innovative projects. ”

She indicated that all college students who are currently preparing graduation projects in the bachelor’s and master’s degrees are affiliated with the center, and the college targets in the next phase students in other colleges, such as the College of Health Sciences. The College of Technical Innovation at Zayed University recently inaugurated the Next Generation Technology Center in the university branch in Dubai, which works to enhance communication between university students, faculty members and a number of industrial and government agencies to provide solutions to real challenges through the process of scientific research, analysis and planning with the participation of pioneers from industries. Global, and then presenting these innovative projects as solutions to the problems at hand, so that the center ultimately ensures that university students obtain applied experience and professional certificates from these strategic partners, and to ensure that they enter the labor market efficiently.

The university stated that the establishment of the center comes in a strategic partnership with a number of leading institutions in the field of information technology, based on the leadership’s directives on the necessity to intensify distinguished research efforts to achieve further progress and prosperity and to open the doors of opportunities for students to acquire skills, knowledge and the formation of innovative concepts, in addition to facilitating the process of transferring knowledge between Students and faculty members from government and private agencies specialized in the fields of innovation, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and others, in addition to receiving free specialized training courses, and providing many promising opportunities for students in the labor market.

An innovative generation setting

The Next Generation Technology Center translates the university’s mission to prepare an innovative generation that serves society and faces future challenges with serious work based on sound scientific foundations, which is evidence of the university’s interest in scientific research and knowledge dissemination, and proves its pioneering role in advancing the march of knowledge and cultural development, as well as implementing the outputs of the sixth item From the (Fifty-Year Document), which embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform national and private universities into free economic and creative zones that stimulate students to innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

Rekindling the spirit of creativity

The Next Generation Technology Center is a technical platform to advance the main objectives of the university and to stimulate the spirit of intellectual creativity and scientific innovation among students, and to keep pace with the developments of the times in order to achieve the strategic goals of the state, including the establishment of a diverse and flexible knowledge economy led by skilled Emirati competencies and enhanced by the best experiences to ensure the prosperity and progress of the country And its people; In tandem with the United Nations High Sustainable Development Goals to eradicate poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all peoples enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.





