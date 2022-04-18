In the world, wherever you turn your face, you will find a white hand without bad, stretched out as if it were a tree with the fruits of life. This is the acumen of eloquent feelings that filled the heart of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and put him in peace.

Today, when we find the Emirates inhabiting hearts, inhabiting feelings, captivating hearts, and possessing minds, it is the result of the initial idea, the idea of ​​Sheikh Zayed about the relationship of man to man, and his connection to existence as an integral member of this whole surrounding us, and which encircles our necks as if the golden chain on the pages of a crystal bottle amazing.

Zayed did not start from theories, ideologies, or books, but nature was his papers in which his bright values ​​were recited.

Instinct was enveloped by the noble desert spaces, which is his book in which he found the alphabet of the human dream, sings its letters, and harmonizes with the symphony of the tree.

And the language of the bird, and he listened to the whisper of red sand, and listened to the whisper of the forest, and the hissing of the palm tree, all these noble creatures were for Sheikh Zayed a collection of poetry, from which he drew his sensitivity, and a novel that told him the story of the relationship between man and his brother man, and from this adequate and sufficient lesson Zayed emerged Goodness is abundant in knowledge, an abundance of awareness, and an abundance of thought, based on its impact on his experience in life, and it became a school that did not concern them with the n and what they control. To become in life a river that flows into the veins of all beings, races, races, and cultures without exception, since man is a member of the whole and a part of the whole.

This is the nature from which Sheikh Zayed started, and these are the values ​​that made him in the worlds a moon that does not extinguish his lights, a river that does not hide his sweetness, and a thick branch that reaches the sky so that the core of the star is not touched, and shook the cheek of the cloud.

Zayed increased morals in creation, established principles in creation, and implanted in the conscience of the world sadness, and always nostalgia for the pure life and spontaneity of the relationship between human beings.

He was not a politician. Rather, he was a policy maker, a builder of civilization, a achiever of history, the founder of a way of life, which is all of that, and that is why Zayed was the exceptional and moral personality who extended his influence on the conscience of all people without permission.

Zayed laid the brick of the Emirati dream, built the fortress of the homeland, weaved the threads of our unity with fingers of gold, and wrote in the pages of history the name of a homeland that only he resembles.

Zayed put the Emirates on the world map, with pride, glory, majesty, strength, honor and value. Today, when the name of this country is mentioned, banners bow to him, branches bend, hearts are frayed, and souls are softened, because the name of the Emirates is linked to the name of Zayed, and because the name Zayed held emeralds in The neck of every citizen and resident on this earth.

May God have mercy on Zayed, and grant him the gardens of the mole.