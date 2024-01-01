With the launch of the festive fireworks that lit up the skies of the United Arab Emirates at midnight the day before yesterday, the sounds of newborns were heard, marking the beginning of the year 2024 with double joy in many hospitals.

At midnight, the couple, Mohammed Khamis Al Suwaidi and Sherine Mohammed, received their child Zayed, who was born weighing 3.3 kilograms, at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi. The baby doubled the family’s joy on New Year’s Day.

The father, who was delighted with his newborn, said: “We cannot believe that our son is one of the first children born in the United Arab Emirates this year. It is a wonderful way to start the new year. I thank God Almighty for this gift.”

The hospital’s obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Hala Al-Sayed, said: “The baby and the mother are in good health, and it was a wonderful moment for us that (Zayed) was born on New Year’s Day.”

In Burjeel Medical City, baby Fathia Ayat Mishkat was born weighing 2.7 kilograms at exactly 12:00 midnight. Her mother, Aisha Akter, and her father, Shihab Al-Din Abdul Khaleq, expressed their happiness at the birth of the baby girl at this special time. The baby girl was born by a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Ritu Nambiar, who said: “It is a priceless moment for us that a child is born at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Children are a great blessing. I congratulate the family and wish everyone a Happy New Year.”

At exactly 12:00 midnight, Egyptian couple Asmaa Essam Mostafa and Ibrahim Mutawa received their second child, Sufyan, at Medeor Abu Dhabi Hospital. He weighed 3.2 kilograms, at the hands of the consultant in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Walid El-Sherbiny.

The mother, Asmaa, said, while holding the child in her arms: “God has blessed us with a perfect gift. This day will always be remembered, and we will not forget it,” while Doctor El-Sherbini said: “It was a moment of celebration for the entire hospital, as we shared the joy with the parents of the child Sufyan about his birth. And the New Year’s moment at the same time.”