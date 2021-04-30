Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The journey of our confident country extended in the fields of giving and helping others, through bright years full of events, great tasks and achievements that drew its first features, and its foundations were laid by the founder of the state, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and his brothers the founding fathers.

And it follows the path of the founding father, our wise leadership, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), And His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The United Arab Emirates has provided more than 275 billion dirhams of foreign aid since its inception, and this amount reflects the Emirati giving and the white hands that have roamed most countries of the world over about 5 decades.

Since its establishment in 1971, the United Arab Emirates has provided unconditional foreign aid globally to support economic growth in developing countries and provide basic social services to local communities whose living conditions need improvement.

The state’s revival on the nineteenth of Ramadan annually for the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which coincides with the anniversary of the passing away of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, is the commemoration of a leader who inspired humanity in giving, love of goodness and humanitarian work. ), The story of a brilliant leader and a person whose name was immortalized by Sheets of Light. He seldom mentions the giving without setting the example as “Zayed” of goodness and his humanitarian and charitable aid.

The works of the founding father were highly echoed in international forums in appreciation of his efforts. Among the medals and medals he wore was the “May God bless his soul” (the Golden Document) granted by the International Organization for Foreigners in Geneva, as the most important figure for the year 1985, in appreciation of his prominent role in helping expatriates on the land His country and abroad in the humanitarian, cultural and financial fields.

A few months after announcing the birth of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, turned to the national building march, and moved to support the Arab brothers and siblings.

Sheikh Zayed was one of the most supportive of the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. History does not forget the eternal stance of His Highness alongside the Al-Aqsa Intifada, even when he was on his sickbed. His Highness donated 30 million dirhams to the families of the victims of the Al-Aqsa Intifada.

In June 1971, it was announced that Sheikh Zayed had donated 20 thousand Bahraini dinars to support Gaza’s steadfastness against the occupation.

The Sheikh Zayed suburb of Jerusalem, which was implemented and financed by the UAE Red Crescent Authority, is a prominent and vital project in the Palestinian territories, as part of the construction projects that the Red Crescent is establishing in Palestine.

The Sheikh Zayed suburb project in Jerusalem, which cost about 15 million dirhams, comes within a series of these projects, most notably the Jenin camp reconstruction project, which cost about one hundred million dirhams to construct, in addition to the construction of Sheikh Zayed City in Gaza at a cost of about 220 million dirhams and Sheikh Khalifa City in Rafah and the Emirati district in Khan Yunis. In addition to many hospitals, schools, health centers and centers for the handicapped, which have spread in Palestinian villages, camps and cities in Gaza and the West Bank.

Not far from the Noble Aqsa Mosque, and in an area called (Beit Hanina), one of the Jerusalem neighborhoods, the Red Crescent implemented a residential suburb construction project called (Sheikh Zayed Suburb) that includes 58 apartments in buildings with the latest architectural style and distributed them to the members of the Teachers Association in the neighborhood. Al-Maqdisi.

The Gulf is a priority

In 1981, Sheikh Zayed presided over the first Arab summit announcing the birth of the Gulf Cooperation Council, out of the six Arab Gulf states.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development provided two loans to Bahrain, amounting to 160 million dirhams, to finance electrical and industrial projects.

In 1972, Sheikh Zayed decided to help Yemen establish Radio Sana’a. In 1974, he provided an additional sum of one million seven hundred and ten thousand dollars to supplement the radio and television project in Yemen. Under the directives of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE provided urgent assistance in the amount of 3 million dollars to mitigate the effects of the floods and torrents that swept the Republic of Yemen in the nineties of the last century.

At the time, the late Sheikh Zayed attended the ceremony held to mark the laying of the foundation stone for the Sana’a-Ma’rib road, whose completion costs amounted to 187 million Yemeni riyals at the expense of the United Arab Emirates. He also rebuilt the historic Ma’rib Dam.

Egypt with the heart

And Sheikh Zayed left many projects in Egypt and on the banks of the Nile, including building a number of residential cities, reclaiming tens of thousands of agricultural lands, establishing many tourist villages, and providing financial support to medical centers and hospitals.

In 1990, “God bless him,” donated twenty million dollars to the world historical celebration that was held in Aswan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, to revive the ancient Library of Alexandria.

In 1973, history recorded a heroic and great stance that will not be erased from Arab memory, as history stops at his resounding word when he said: “Arab oil is not more precious than Arab blood,” a slogan that Arabs have often repeated literally in the words of its owner for more than a third of a century.

Interest in Morocco

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan wanted relations between the UAE and Morocco to transcend the boundaries of the ordinary, so he spread his good hands there so that thousands of lofty projects would rise before the eyes bearing the name “Zayed”.

Among these projects are the Sheikh Zayed Medical Foundation, the development of the “Maryam” Childcare Center, and the creation of integrated housing units. In 1976, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development provided a loan of 40 million dirhams to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Sudan and Pakistan

The aid and generosity of the late Sheikh Zayed to Sudan was the most prominent feature of charitable giving, as he donated 50 thousand Bahraini dinars to establish the Medical College and Nasser Hospital in the Sudanese city of Wad Madani. He donated, may God have mercy on him, $ 3 million to solve the problem of thirst in Sudan.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development provided a loan of 5.16 million dirhams for a rural development project in the Darfur region of western Sudan. In 1999, a second relief plane arrived in Khartoum to help those affected by the floods that swept through the Sudanese state of Dongola, with 40 tons of food aid on board. In Pakistan, the name “Zayed” represents the common denominator between the calls of the needy and the poor, and their supplications to the Almighty. No one remains among them whom the best of Zayed has not reached. Here are the cities of Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar standing tall and proud of the three Islamic centers that he established, may God rest his soul, to spread culture Islamic and Arab among the sons of Pakistan. Among the projects that were established in addition to these centers, paving and expanding the mountain road from the city of Kharan, building a Daly mosque, digging water wells, building mosques, schools and housing, in addition to providing medical aid, scholarships and providing urgent aid to earthquake and flood victims. Sheikh Zayed’s bid to support the countries of the world continues. In 1982, he donated, may God rest his soul, 500 thousand dollars for the building project of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Karachi. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development granted a loan of 40 million dirhams to finance development projects in Bangladesh.

Lebanon and Syria

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, was interested in helping Lebanon through his initiative to remove mines left by the Israeli occupation in the south at his own expense. He also cared for the UAE to play an active role in the process of rebuilding Lebanon after the war, so the state provided financial assistance Grants and loans for vital and development projects. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development in Damascus signed three agreements with Syria to finance three industrial projects worth 911 million dirhams.

Miscellaneous aid

The charitable projects supported by the UAE did not stop at the Islamic world only, but also included countries in the developed world. In 1992, the UAE donated five million dollars to the American Disaster Relief Fund to help the victims and victims of Hurricane Andrew that struck the US state of Florida. The UAE donated ten million dollars to help the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina overcome their ordeal.

The state donated the establishment of an Islamic printing press in the Chinese capital, Beijing, to support the activities of Chinese Muslims and spread the Islamic call at a cost of 3.1 million dirhams. The country donated half a million dollars to support the UAE-China Friendship Association. In 1999, at the direction of the founding father, a relief plane left Abu Dhabi Airport bound for Greece to help those affected by the earthquake that struck large areas of the country. In 2000, the Red Crescent Society began distributing sacrifices in the Republic of Ingushetia to the displaced Chechens, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, the Honorary Chair of the Women’s Committee of the Red Crescent Society, to establish a special fund for refugee mothers and donated At $ 300,000 to the fund. The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation provided 145 tons of food aid to those affected by the famine that swept the Horn of Africa. Under the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” the Cabinet decided to provide urgent aid of $ 100,000 to the victims of the earthquake that struck Guatemala.

Emirati Cares

The UAE has always been one of the most generous donors in the world compared to its GNI, and it provided aid to more than 175 countries last year (2020). The International Humanitarian City in Dubai is the largest center for logistics and supplies for the United Nations, and the UAE is an important partner for the World Health Organization and the World Food Program in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic. As part of its tireless and continuous work in support of global efforts aimed at limiting the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, the UAE provided medical aid and preventive supplies to 120 countries around the world, and more than 1.6 million health sector workers benefited from them to support their efforts to contain the epidemic. .

This aid demonstrated the enormous capabilities and capabilities of the logistical and storage capabilities of the UAE, which enabled it to reach 120 countries around the world, despite the difficulties and challenges that most of the global shipping and storage sectors suffer from.

The humanitarian role of the Emirati aid was not limited to sending aid to countries in need, but rather coordinated with relevant international organizations and their specialized bodies, especially the World Health Organization and the World Food Program to help deliver medical and food supplies to some countries, and to enhance the ability of these organizations to reach all affected countries in the Bekaa Valley. All earth.

Supporting global organizations

The support of international and Islamic organizations acquired a large share of the gift of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”. After the union, Sheikh Zayed donated $ 50,000 to support the activities of UNICEF in its programs aimed at helping children. The UAE donated $ 424,000 to the United Nations Development Program, $ 100,000 to the UNICEF Child Care Fund, and $ 54,000 to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Sheikh Zayed (may God have mercy on him) announced a four-fold increase in the capital of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Economic Development, to reach $ 500 million. In 1974, the UAE provided a new financial payment to the Islamic Development Bank, bringing the total state contributions to the bank to 110 million dinars. The UAE provided an interest-free loan to UNESCO, amounting to 2,400,000 dollars.

In 1982, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development granted a 259 million dirham loan to the Organization of Senegal River Basin Countries.