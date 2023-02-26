Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, will launch the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission to the International Space Station, today, Monday, at 10:45 am UAE time, from Complex No. 39A at Cape Canaveral at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 rocket launches from platform No. 39A, which is reusable in two stages, as it was designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transportation of people and payloads to Earth orbit and beyond, as well as It is considered the first reusable orbital rocket in the world, and after a successful launch, the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor spacecraft will separate, to begin its path towards its destination, the International Space Station, at a speed of approximately 17,500 miles per hour.

Crew-6 is the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts of up to 6 months, which was launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center within the Emirates Astronaut Programme, to the International Space Station. The main mission crew includes Sultan Al Neyadi, the mission specialist, along with astronaut Stephen Bowen, the NASA mission commander, Warren Hoberg, the spacecraft commander, NASA, and Andrei Fedyaev, the Roscosmos mission specialist.

The mission is part of Expedition 68/69, where Roscosmos astronauts Nikolai Schepp and Oleg Kononenko, and NASA astronaut Laurel O’Hara will later join the team. The term “International Space Station Expedition” is usually applied to the crew that operates the space station and uses it for research and testing.

Advanced experiments and research

During the mission, Al Neyadi will conduct a series of experiments and advanced research in order to reach important scientific results about outer space, in addition to participating in an awareness and educational program. The expected results of this mission will benefit the scientific community and the global space industry. It will also make the UAE the first partner outside the International Space Station and the 11th country in the world to send astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and work to train them and prepare them to walk in space. Towards the International Space Station.

While the backup crew for the mission will include: Astronaut Hazzaa Al-Mansoori (mission specialist), Yasmine Mogbeli, spacecraft commander from NASA, Andreas Mogensen (pilot) from the European Space Agency, and Konstantin Borisov, mission specialist from the European Space Agency.

The crew astronauts will conduct more than 200 scientific experiments during their mission, some of which will include new scientific research to prepare for human exploration outside low Earth orbit, and then benefit from its results in various life sciences on Earth. The experiments include studies on how certain materials burn in microgravity, and tissue chip research on heart, brain, and cartilage functions.

drills

In preparation for the mission, Sultan Al Neyadi underwent a set of exercises designed specifically to suit the requirements and duration of the mission, as he began his training on September 3 at the “Yuri Gagarin” Astronaut Training Center in Star City in Moscow, based on an agreement with the Russian space agency Roscosmos. He also received training in Houston. in the US state of Texas, and Cologne in Germany, as part of partnership agreements with major space agencies, namely NASA, the European agency “ESA” and the Japanese agency “JAXA”.

The training program included all sections and units of the International Space Station, and how to use the devices and equipment inside it. Al-Neyadi also received training on emergency situations that may occur on board the International Station, including fire and low pressure.

Ammonia leaked, and he underwent survival training in the event of an emergency landing of the capsule in a very cold forest, and he was trained in a space suit that weighs up to 10 kilograms and how to wear it in a zero-gravity environment. Preparing food, how to use the camera to document events, take pictures of the earth, communicate with ground stations, and other daily matters.

Astronaut badge

Sultan Al Neyadi completed training in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, an assessment on the use of the EMU spacesuit, maintenance of the International Space Station, emergency rescue of astronauts (ICR) and completed theoretical classes and practical exercises on the T-38 aircraft.

Al-Neyadi obtained the astronaut badge from the NASA Johnson Space Center, after completing the training, which lasted about 20 months.

Sultan Al Neyadi is one of the pioneers of the first batch of the UAE Astronaut Program, which was launched in 2017 to train and prepare a team of Emirati astronauts, and send them into space to carry out various scientific missions.

Al Neyadi was chosen from among more than 4,000 applicants for the program after a series of mental and physical tests in the UAE and abroad. Introduction of the candidates and passes the exams of the Emirates Astronaut Program with excellence, as he was able to combine high mental abilities and the required physical fitness.

Who is Sultan Al Neyadi?

Sultan Al Neyadi was born in 1981 in Umm Ghafa in Al Ain, where he received his primary and secondary education, while he distinguished himself in his education and excelled among his colleagues to join the armed forces that sent him to study communications engineering, and he began his higher education career in the United Kingdom, specifically at the University of Brighton and obtained a certificate Bachelor’s degree in Communications Engineering and Information Technology.

He also obtained a master’s degree in 2008 in information security from Griffith University, Australia. He also obtained a Ph.D. in the field of preventing information leakage, during which he published 6 research papers on specialized international websites.

UAE Astronaut Program

The UAE Astronaut Program prepares crews of Emirati astronauts for manned missions to the International Space Station and other destinations in space. The program is the first of its kind in the Arab world and provides the necessary training, expertise and qualification for Emirati cadres to represent the UAE and the Arab world in future space missions, and conduct scientific experiments that support the global space exploration process.

In 2018, astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi were selected from among 4,000 applicants for the UAE Astronaut Programme, to form the first batch of the programme. On September 25, 2019, Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, and Sultan Al Neyadi as backup pilot for Al Mansouri, carried out the first manned scientific mission to space for the United Arab Emirates, aboard the International Space Station, under the slogan Zayed’s ambition.

In April 2022, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center launched the first long-duration mission of Arab astronauts. A mission that will make the UAE the 11th country in the world to send astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station. The mission will be launched in the spring of 2023, and will extend for 6 months aboard the International Space Station, where one of the Emirati astronauts will be sent to the station as part of the NASA and SpaceX Crew-6 mission. The mission includes an integrated program of experiments and studies, and in preparation for it, the center signed a contract with the “Axiom Space” company aimed at strengthening cooperation with NASA during the 6-month period in space.

In July 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the selection of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to participate in the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts, Where he will experience it aboard the International Space Station.

19 scientific experiments in 4000 hours

The astronaut Al-Neyadi will carry out 19 scientific experiments during 4,000 working hours aboard the International Space Station, as part of a series of advanced experiments and research, which aim to reach important scientific results, as Al-Neyadi will conduct a large number of them personally, and the research experiments will be in cooperation with NASA , the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The experiments include several fields, most notably the cardiovascular system, back pain, testing and experimenting with techniques, the science of “epigenetics”, the immune system, fluid sciences, plants, and materials, in addition to the study of sleep and radiation. In order to inspire the next generation of scientists and researchers.