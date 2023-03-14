Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the global platform for inspiration, “Zayed the Inspiring”, organized the first stimulating dialogue initiative in the region, “Zayed Talk”, yesterday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center – ADNEC, in the presence of Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, Alfonso Ver, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE, and representatives of partners and supporters. Then, the speakers, performers of artistic performances, participants in the accompanying workshops, and supporters of the Zayed Talk initiative were honored by presenting memorial shields and certificates of appreciation. The activities of Zayed Talk kicked off with the presentation of the El Gamma Penumbra troupe to show Silhouettes (the art of shadows), in which the history of the UAE was reviewed, and the most prominent stages of the development of trade in it between the past, present and future, while artist Nathaniel Alabidi participated in the audience with a live show of drawing on the sand. It is noteworthy that Nathaniel had He entered the Guinness Book of Records with the largest sand image in the world for the Emirates map in 2022, and Mira and Gida, the twin musicians, performed a musical instrument on the violin.

In the midst of a large official and public presence, 8 international motivational speakers within the entrepreneurship axis took the stage of Hall 4 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center – ADNEC, under the title (Achieving the Impossible: If I Can, You Can Too), Jessica Cox presented her inspiring discussion session as the first pilot Without arms, in which she talked about the importance of perseverance to achieve the goal and not to give up, regardless of the challenges of circumstances and negative people in our lives.

Inspirational experiences

In turn, the American business engineer, Mike Zeller, expressed his admiration for the personality of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the UAE, which has become a symbol of development and the future, during his panel discussion (Unleashing the Hidden Genius on the Personal and Institutional Levels: The Basic Skill of Leaders). the future).

For his part, Tawfiq Kreidieh, CEO of Brands for Less Group, spoke about his success story that made his brand excel in the Arab world and internationally, pointing out that the difficulties he faced in his childhood made him a successful person and an inspiration to many young men.

From another angle, the Emirati author and entrepreneur, Omar Al Busaidi, reviewed his inspiring story of entrepreneurship, the future approach, and the importance of trade and cultural exchange in unleashing global potential under the slogan (to be a global citizen).

For his part, Dr. Khaled Ghattas started his session, which was entitled (Growth and Progress Mindset), to talk about the mentality of successful businessmen and entrepreneurs, and the basic elements of success. While the CEO of the BitOasis platform, Ola Dudin, spoke about the inspiring achievements of Arab women during a session in “Zayed Talk”, where she discussed her successful journey in establishing the first regional digital asset platform in the UAE and the importance of empowering women in the field of digital currencies and financial technology.

As entrepreneur Duncan Stephens, founder of the Influence Association and best-selling author of Effective Influence, talks about his journey, which began more than a decade ago, to become one of the most prominent inspirers and influencers in all fields of business.

The last inspiring speaker was Emirati director and producer Nahla Al Muhairi, Founder and CEO of Beyond Studios, who talked about her passion for the world of cinema and how she transformed this passion into a career full of achievements and successes.

Zayed Talk activities included the participation of a number of entities in the exhibition accompanying the event, namely Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Department of Economy and Tourism, Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship “Sheraa”, Ministry of Culture and Youth, Higher Colleges of Technology, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Foundation Saud bin Saqr Youth Enterprise Development, where many of the projects carried out by these entities were reviewed in the workshops of the exhibition accompanying the event.

ovation

Awatif Al Naqbi, General Coordinator of the Global Platform for Inspiration, (Zayed the Inspirer), said in a statement to Al Ittihad: “Based on the role of the United Arab Emirates, which has become a land of inspiration and unique opportunities, the team launched His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister Minister of the Interior, the Global Platform for Inspiration (Zayed the Inspirer) at the World Summit of Governments, in celebration of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, as the platform celebrates the dissemination of thought and legacy of the late Emirates, the land of inspiration and humanity, to the whole world. Today, we witnessed one of the global activities or initiatives of the inspiring Zayed platform, the most inspiring global event, Zayed Talk, which brings together a group of the most prominent motivating speakers in the field of entrepreneurship. The accompanying exhibition also included a group of institutions supporting youth projects, in addition to banks, banks and universities in the country.