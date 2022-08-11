The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the leading global award launched by the UAE to honor innovative sustainability solutions, received more than 4,500 applications for participation in its five categories (health, food, energy, water and international secondary schools), after the four-month application stage ended, and the door for participation in its session was closed. For the year 2023, the participation this year included 152 countries, which is a record number of participating countries.

The award winners for the 2023 cycle will be announced at an awards ceremony that will take place during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on January 16, 2023.

The award witnessed a significant increase in the number of applications submitted, reaching 13%, compared to last year, by small and medium-sized companies, non-profit organizations and high schools.

The total number of applications submitted by small and medium-sized companies witnessed a clear increase in all categories, which reflects the trend of these companies increasingly to put sustainability at the top of their concerns.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said: “In line with the leadership’s directives, the Zayed Sustainability Prize continues its role in consolidating the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, by stimulating And encourage the development of practical solutions that contribute to facing global challenges and making a positive impact on societies around the world,” noting that the award has so far contributed to improving the living conditions of about 370 million people in 151 countries, and this year saw the receipt of participation requests from an unprecedented number of countries. In all its categories, from health to food, energy, water and global high schools.

He added: “We look forward to learning about the various innovative projects participating in this cycle of the award, and the solutions and capabilities they provide, especially in light of the UAE’s preparations to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next year.” Which we want to be a global platform for finding practical and commercially viable solutions that include everyone, and we are confident in the award’s ability to contribute to promoting economic and social development by providing effective solutions for both the public and private sectors, as well as small companies, in addition to enhancing the role and participation of the young generation in these solutions that will help them build a sustainable future.” The applications for participation submitted for this year were the most diverse over the course of the award, as they showed the magnitude of the impact of climate change on various countries and continents, and reflected the growing awareness of the importance of implementing urgent climate measures to achieve global climate neutrality goals by the middle of this century. In this year’s edition, the award also received more applications from developing countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, East Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, which is an important indicator of the increasing participation of developing countries in combating climate change. The list of the leading countries in terms of the number of entries included Kenya, India, China, Egypt, Brazil and the United States of America, and the attraction of participants from large regions of the world reflects the development of the award and the growth of its global spread and its leading role in stimulating the development of innovative and inspiring solutions capable of making a positive impact, and advancing the wheel sustainable development, and supporting humanitarian efforts. The food and health categories got the highest percentages with 1,426 requests for the first and 946 requests for the second, while the energy category received 736 requests, and the water category received 601 requests, as for the international secondary schools category, 829 requests were received.

Regarding the energy category, a number of submitted projects focused on enhancing access to sustainable energy in affected communities, supporting the achievement of the seventh goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which is to provide clean and affordable energy for all, and support efforts to transform the energy sector towards energy systems. Low carbon emissions. Many of the submissions under the Water category focused on providing solutions that address problems such as clean water production, climate change, and challenges facing the world in managing water resources, particularly in developing countries. The global secondary schools category witnessed an increase in applications of 55% compared to last year, which reflects the growing awareness of young people about the nature of the challenges and risks posed by the climate change crisis.

