The finalists for the Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Energy category are making pioneering efforts to address the challenges of access to energy sources through their effective innovations that reflect their role in providing clean, reliable energy to communities in need on a global scale.

The following report reviews the innovations of the finalists in the energy category and their inspiring endeavors aimed at building a sustainable future. One of them will be crowned in front of the whole world at the awards ceremony that will be held by the Zayed Sustainability Prize on December 1, 2023 during the activities of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Microgrids with renewable energy

Hask Power System is a pioneering company making a tangible difference in the lives of people in rural Asia and Africa by developing microgrids powered by 100% renewable energy, which supply electricity to rural and semi-urban areas while maintaining a low carbon footprint.

In 2008, the company established India’s first rural clean energy mini-grid, and since then, it has operated these grids in more than 200 communities, positively impacting half a million people. According to Manoj Sinha, co-founder and CEO of the company, SMEs have faced challenges due to the complexity of supplying electricity to rural areas, which has required the use of innovative digital solutions such as artificial intelligence and IoT to manage assets remotely. The company also sought to stimulate demand in areas with low economies.

Sinha noted that HASK operates in some of the most challenging regions in the world, and given the complexities of establishing electrical power systems in rural communities, finding a viable business model was a journey of experimentation and troubleshooting.

Despite the obstacles, HASK remained steadfast in her commitment to her mission. Sinha pointed out that the company was founded by entrepreneurs from the Global South with the aim of serving the people of that particular region, which puts every member of the HASK team in direct contact with the challenges of limited access to clean and reliable energy.

With the company’s recent success in raising $43 million through a financing round aimed at expanding its operations in supplying rural communities with electricity, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize would give it the momentum it needs.

With support from the award, the company aims to establish hundreds of mini-grids, eliminate the need for thousands of diesel generators, connect millions of people, support women-owned businesses, and bring electricity to healthcare facilities and schools across the continent.

Providing marginalized communities with electricity

Headquartered in Rwanda, Ignite Power uses a go-you-as-pay model to enable access to affordable, clean electricity in underserved and marginalized villages in Sub-Saharan Africa. Its solutions include homes, small businesses, solar irrigation systems and sanitary facilities. Currently, the company’s solutions positively impact more than 2.5 million people, contributing to the avoidance of 600,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s innovative solutions extend to solar-based connectivity for various applications, which contributes significantly to achieving several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals including poverty reduction, economic development, gender equality, improved health, and education.

Ignite Power looks forward to doing more, given the benefits its solutions bring to both people and the planet. Angela Homsi, co-founder and president of Ignite Power, says: “Once you see the huge impact that a single solar energy system or solar irrigation system has on a family, and see the smiles on children’s faces when the lights turn on, you feel inspired and motivated to keep going and face the problem.” Challenges and continuing to innovate to find new solutions and reach the largest possible number of people.”

Winning the Zayed Sustainability Award will strengthen Ignite’s efforts and allow it to expand the scope of its life-changing projects. It will also provide a platform to raise awareness about Africa’s need for sustainable infrastructure and strengthen links with other global change makers. This serves the company’s long-term vision, which aims to formulate a new infrastructure model and build a decentralized, carbon-free future in Africa.

Innovative ice cooling devices to empower businesses

Coolbox, a French-based company focused on Africa in particular, is changing the cooling landscape by using innovative climate technology by developing solar- and water-powered chillers equipped with advanced ice batteries to provide 24-hour cooling services. All days of the week. The company provides the possibility of obtaining cooling devices through the lease-to-own model, while providing payment facilities via mobile phone with a periodic payment system (go-you-as-pay), which eliminates the need to make large investments in advance.

The company’s influence extends beyond cooling solutions, providing power solutions for electronic appliances and lighting systems to African small businesses. The company’s solutions are highly efficient in three main areas: food preservation, greenhouse gas reduction, and gender equality.

To date, the company has prevented 407 tons of food waste, reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 1,688 tons, and supported 2,081 women-owned businesses.

Regarding the company’s vision, Natalie Casey, Chief Business Officer, said: “Our vision aims to increase awareness about solar cooling devices to enable companies to reduce costs, increase profitability, and reduce their environmental footprint. We believe that by integrating sustainability into our operations and products, we can create a positive ripple effect that enhances The well-being of all stakeholders and helps build a more sustainable world.”

The company’s selection as a finalist for the Zayed Sustainability Prize is a global recognition of Coolbox’s efforts and contributions to environmental sustainability, gender equality, and enabling economic development.