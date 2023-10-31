The Zayed Sustainability Prize will announce the winners on the first of next December during the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), after the award created the “Climate Action” category to add to its five other categories, which include health, food, energy, water, and schools. International high school.

The world’s leading Sustainability Prize, the Zayed Sustainability Prize, honors SMEs, non-profit organizations and international high schools that provide sustainable solutions that benefit communities around the world, reflecting the significant and tangible impact that the finalists in the Climate Action category are making through their solutions and innovations that demonstrate that solutions can be adapted. In a way that enables the needs of the growing people to be met without negatively affecting the environment.

Their solutions include various innovations that include reducing carbon emissions in the concrete industry, growing giant kelp to reduce carbon dioxide and enhance marine biodiversity, and taking initiatives and a series of projects to keep the Amazon forest alive. The Zayed Sustainability Prize was established in 2008 by the United Arab Emirates to commemorate the legacy of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” in the field of humanitarian work and sustainability. Since then, the award has honored 106 winners who have positively impacted the lives of more than 378 million people around the world by accelerating sustainable development through their impactful, innovative and inspiring solutions. Within the framework of the innovations of the finalists in the climate action category… Carbon Cure Technologies is transforming the global concrete industry by injecting carbon dioxide captured into concrete during manufacturing, which leads to the formation of small nano-sized calcium carbonate stones, which isolate carbon dioxide. Carbon oxide and enhances its compressive strength.

Regarding the company’s achievements, Robert Niven, CEO, said: “We have already contributed to avoiding the release of more than 333,000 metric tons of carbon emissions through five million truckloads of low-carbon concrete. This is equivalent to removing 74,000 gas-powered cars from the road for an entire year.”

Carbon Cure technology has a deep and scalable effect. Niven explained that the company’s mission is to reduce and eliminate 500 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to removing 100 million cars from the road every year, pointing out that this mission is extremely important given that cement and concrete manufacturing operations are responsible for about 7% of carbon emissions. Global carbon dioxide emissions, a carbon footprint three times that of the global aviation sector. Carbon Cure plays a fundamental role in meeting the need to provide environmentally friendly building materials in light of rapid urban expansion.

Niven stressed that the company offers an effective solution to current challenges, citing the great spread of its technologies that are widely used throughout the global North and South. KelpBlue, which belongs to the category of small and medium-sized companies, is unique in its pioneering position in adopting a natural approach to confronting environmental challenges, by reducing and sequestering carbon dioxide gas in parallel with restoring the biodiversity of marine habitats and accelerating sustainability.

This company moved towards investing in giant kelp, which is characterized by its ability to grow in shallow waters, exploiting its potential in creating and preserving ecosystems. Regarding the importance of the company’s work, Caroline Slutwig, co-founder, said: “Kelp forests provide an ideal environment for the growth of marine life, and protect them.” From harsh conditions and predators.While traditional seaweed farming typically takes place in protected waters, Kelp Blue’s innovative solution involves planting giant kelp forests in marine areas, creating larger, more permanent ecosystems and helping to enhance the health of the oceans. “.

The company began its activity from a 200-hectare farm in Namibia, and has succeeded in expanding its approach to include several locations around the world today. Calp Blue has an ambitious vision for a future in which sustainable practices are the norm. And

Slutwig emphasized the need to make this shift, saying: “When this vision is achieved, the way we do business will no longer be referred to as ‘sustainable’; it will become the only natural way of doing business. Until then, we must continue to educate young people, and provide the platforms on which “Raises awareness of new solutions, and provides funding to support innovative solutions.”

KelpBlue intends to employ more than 400 people from local communities and sequester 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually in Namibia by 2030. The Amazon Sustainability Foundation is a non-profit organization with a comprehensive program aimed at supporting the sustainable development of the Amazon region. It also takes several initiatives in different fields, including education, citizenship, health, empowerment, research and innovation, environmental conservation, community infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and income generation. Virgilio Viana, Director General of the organization, said that the Amazon Sustainability Foundation works to preserve On the pristine Amazon forests and its socio-biodiversity, it strives to improve the quality of life of riparian, indigenous and peri-Amazon communities. The organization has achieved great achievements since its founding 15 years ago. To date, 21,526 families have benefited from the organization’s projects, representing 802 communities and villages, in addition to 79 provinces, including conservation units, indigenous territories and municipal headquarters.

Viana stressed the importance of the guidelines adopted by the organization to measure success, and the measures it takes within Amazon communities, which aim to preserve the vitality of the rainforest in cooperation with its residents, pointing out that the organization aims to keep the Amazon region alive with the help of its people, which is evident in the staff. The organization works where citizens of the state of Amazonas constitute more than 70% of its employees.