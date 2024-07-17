Zayed Sustainability Prize: A National Legacy and International Influence

The UAE’s vision in supporting sustainable solutions to the challenges that hinder development across the world is an extension of the principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul. The country has established its presence in this field in a form that has established what can be called “international responsibility of governments,” as the UAE directs a decisive portion of its efforts to proposing and supporting unconventional solutions to the challenges of today and the future.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is a product of the UAE’s national legacy of supporting the development of innovative sustainability solutions globally. With the closing of the application period for the current 2025 edition of the Prize, it has become clear that the Prize has evolved into a leading international mechanism that thousands of innovators around the world aspire to partner with, with the number of applications reaching approximately 5,980 applications from 156 countries.

In fact, since its establishment in 2008, the award has contributed to positively impacting the lives of more than 384 million people around the world, and represents a translation of the vision of the UAE leadership based on advancing progress in the field of sustainable development and humanitarian work globally.

The award translates this vision by including five main categories, each worth one million dollars: health, food, energy, water, and climate action, in addition to the global high schools category, whose value is distributed among 6 schools representing the world’s regions, each of which receives 150 thousand dollars.

The unprecedented diversity of the award’s submissions demonstrates the growing global need for partnership to advance sustainable development. Entries related to addressing the impacts of climate change were consistently submitted from countries and continents, and were also the category in which innovators submitted the most applications in the current edition (1,532 applications). Emerging markets topped the list of most participating countries, confirming that developing countries are seeking innovative solutions to bridge the sustainability gap.

The number of applications for the Food category in the 2025 edition of the award has doubled compared to its predecessor, with around 1,255 applications registered, confirming the centrality of the focus that will be on addressing the challenges related to sustainable food production by developing and innovating technological means that contribute to finding effective solutions to this issue.

It is worth noting that the diversity of the award categories is essentially a basic guarantee for the effectiveness of the solutions proposed. For example, addressing climate challenges at advanced levels will reflect on the sustainability of mechanisms for addressing food challenges, including soil restoration, enhancing biodiversity, sustainable use of resources, and enhancing environmental sustainability.

The levels of interest in the current cycle of the award’s categories indicate that the Zayed Sustainability Prize’s objectives represent a global future platform, as the number of entries increased by 15% compared to last year’s cycle, including various award categories such as artificial intelligence applications, big data, blockchain, 3D printing, and biotechnology. The award has become an international path to sponsoring sustainability efforts based on innovation and technological applications, which has made the range of participants diversify year after year between small and medium-sized companies, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions.

In fact, the UAE’s contributions to sustainability confirm the effectiveness of the model it presents in establishing national policies that can be developed as international strategic programmes that establish a partnership for development through sponsoring innovation. This is done according to an integrated methodology that includes effective roles for all state institutions, and is primarily focused on building on the state’s achievements over the past decades, most notably hosting the Conference of the Parties (COP28) and the regular holding of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week events.

The UAE’s continued achievements in promoting sustainable development and stimulating humanitarian work are clear evidence that the UAE’s presence in the international arena is driven by a forward-looking vision that prioritizes shared development and sustainability.

* Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.