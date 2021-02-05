Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Zayed Center for Studies and Research of the Emirates Heritage Club organized yesterday, the day before, a symposium entitled “The Efforts of the UAE in Supporting the Initiative for Human Fraternity,” in which Dr. Muhammad Al Mahrasawi, President of Al-Azhar University, a member of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, and Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Forum for Promoting Peace, hosted And moderated by the journalist Mohammed Abdul Karim.

The symposium was organized as part of the “Historic Stations in the Life of Sheikh Zayed” launched by the Zayed Center for Studies and Research through the digital platform of the Emirates Heritage Club, with the aim of shedding light on the holdings of the club’s Sheikh Zayed Gallery, especially the certificates obtained by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “May God rest his soul,” in appreciation of his humanitarian efforts.

In her opening speech, Fatima Al-Mansoori, Director of the Zayed Center for Studies and Research, described the Human Fraternity Initiative as a major historical achievement, appreciating the international recognition of the document.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Mahrasawi pointed out that choosing Abu Dhabi as the location for signing the document came due to the fact that the United Arab Emirates is a model to be emulated in the application of human fraternity on the ground, where it is represented by positive integration and peaceful coexistence.

As for Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri, he emphasized that the UAE is today a kiss for peace, coexistence and love among human beings, as it adopts a comprehensive humanitarian discourse and works hard to consolidate high human values.