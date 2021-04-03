Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

At a time when solutions to climate change and its negative effects on the world seemed to be a distant dream, for the international community, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, realized with his early insightful vision the prevailing trend and the growing anxiety around the world about the danger threatening humanity, as a result of This aggravating climate change, as he realized the necessity for scientists to constantly challenge themselves to face the challenges of the times and saw the issue of “denying climate change” while it was clearly visible, so he released his famous saying at the time: “Our fathers and grandfathers lived on this earth and coexisted with its environment on land and sea, and they instinctively understood With a delicate sense, the need to preserve it and take from it only as much as they need, and leave in it what future generations find a source of good and a source of giving.

Observers of the saying of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, touches his insistence on anticipating the future, building people and empowering them with science and awareness, and providing a safe and healthy environment that guarantees growth and prosperity in light of the current challenges and threats and the increasing impact of climate variables, and with the development of science and technology, the view has changed Positivity in everything related to the climate, and the future is not something predetermined in advance, rather we can influence it, and we must contribute to building, shaping and formulating it so that it is suitable for us and not obstructing.

Earth reading

Sheikh Zayed, “may God rest his soul”, the founder of the UAE, was a leader inspired by his upbringing and culture to “read the earth” from an early age, although he became the president of a young, vibrant country, luxurious with the blessing of oil revenues and the lofty cities that stood witness to the glamor of the era. Modern development, his sense of this aspect of life did not disappoint, so Sheikh Zayed built a state par excellence, and at the same time strengthening the sense of responsibility towards all parts of developing countries through his sustainable development projects in all fields.

He also played Sheikh Zayed’s private thought in anticipating the future of the climate, and participating in shaping events and achieving the desired change, to supporting the qualitative transition from being subject to future events, as he focused on providing information, indicators and options available for a deeper understanding and better dealing with climate change, which prompted government institutions at the time. To implement his vision through initiative and prior action to control challenges, enhance the concept of climate security and redistribute inputs, in order to achieve the UAE’s optimal readiness to face this change and its challenges, and to enhance competitiveness, creativity and distinction.

The Kyoto Protocol

The UAE was one of the first major oil-producing countries to ratify the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, and it played a pivotal role in ratifying it, returning to tracking Abu Dhabi’s role in the field of solar energy and access to experimental water pumps developed by Sheikh Zayed (may God rest his soul) and the teams Of engineering students from the UAE University in Al Ain in the eighties of the last century, to be the beginning of the use of solar energy, and with the advancement of technology, the late Sheikh applied it in projects to generate electricity in developing countries, irrigation in Eritrea, water pumps in Chad and others.

Renewable energy projects

There are long-term projects, the first of which is Sheikh Zayed for renewable energy sources, including a project that achieved remarkable success in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia, through which geothermal power plants were introduced using steam from hot water tanks located a few miles below the surface of the earth to generate Electricity. In 1977, the Abu Dhabi Fund provided a soft loan to develop and expand the electricity distribution network, which contributed to the growth of Bandung to become the third largest city in the country. Sheikh Zayed partnered with Pertamina, the geothermal agency of Indonesia, with a plan that saw drilling operations in Kamujang and Deng, and the Kamujang geothermal power plant was inaugurated in 1983 with a capacity of 30 megawatts.

Scholarship for Mongolia

In 1988, a grant from Sheikh Zayed allowed Mongolia to conduct a feasibility study for one of its most ambitious projects in socio-economic development and sustainable energy, the hydropower project located about 1,100 kilometers west of its capital, Ulaanbaatar, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the country suffered a faltering economy. And limited power generation, as the Taisher Hydropower Project was established on the Zafkhan River, and in 2002 the Abu Dhabi Fund provided a soft loan to cover nearly a quarter of its financing. The project consisted of building a dam, with a total installed capacity of 11 megawatts, and upon completion met about 90% of the demand in my provinces. Goofi Altai and Zafkhan.

Sustainable projects

Within the sustainable development projects supported by Sheikh Zayed in developing countries, the Sheikh Zayed project in the Ivory Coast, which provided a model for sustainable growth in the developing world, as the project employed millions and supported the economy of that country, in addition to cashew farming projects in Guinea-Bissau and peanuts in Senegal. , Fisheries in Burundi, Cape Verde, the Maldives and Sri Lanka, cotton in Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Sudan and Uganda, and sugar in Afghanistan, Burundi, Somalia and Tanzania, as well as large-scale agricultural, water and irrigation projects throughout the developing world.

Desert Reclamation

Sheikh Zayed’s projects also focused on reclaiming the desert for what is primarily used to serve the climate, including the Nubaria city project, which is located northwest of Egypt, and has ample potential for land reclamation, as Sheikh Zayed launched (may God bless his soul) in this spot what is probably the largest His external development efforts, a plan that required channeling the waters of the Nile to the northwestern part of the delta through two main canals, including the development of the Nubaria Canal of 150 km long, supported by the water canal networks and a huge pumping station in the village of Zawiyat al-Bahr.