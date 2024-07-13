Hala Al Khayat (Abu Dhabi)

The Zayed Protected Areas Network, managed by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, has succeeded in enhancing the country’s position on the global environmental map by preserving the unique biodiversity of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stabilizing the status of important habitats and threatened species, in addition to improving the status of mangrove and Arabian oryx habitats, and sustaining blue carbon habitats that store carbon as one of the nature-based solutions to reduce the effects of climate change, locally and globally.

The nature reserves areas contain many creatures that have been discovered and recorded recently, including animal species that have not been recorded in nature for more than 20 years, such as the desert cat and the lynx, in addition to the discovery of new species that have been recorded for the first time globally or at the state level, of insect species that are important in life cycles and ecological balance.

The Zayed Protected Areas Network, which includes 20 nature reserves, has contributed to the stability of a large number of species such as sea turtles, dugongs and Arabian oryx. It has also contributed to increasing the number of birds, such as flamingos and bustards, and to the stability of important environments such as mangroves, sea grasses and sand dunes with natural vegetation.

Through the “Abu Dhabi in Nature” campaign launched by the Authority last month, across its various digital platforms and various media outlets, the spotlight will be on the natural richness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the rare species and new species that are being registered for the first time nationally and globally in the Zayed Protected Areas Network. The campaign works to increase community awareness of the richness of biodiversity and its importance in improving the lifestyle of society.

The Zayed Natural Reserves Network is distinguished by containing a number of the most important and best natural ecosystems in the emirate, as it includes more than 21 terrestrial and marine habitats rich in biological diversity, in terms of the number and density of local plant and animal species, in addition to being considered safe havens for endangered organisms at the local and global levels.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is a pioneer at the federal and regional levels in the field of establishing and managing natural reserves, as an effective tool for protecting biodiversity. The emirate includes 14 land reserves, representing 17% of the emirate’s land area, and six marine reserves, representing 14% of the total marine environment area in the emirate, all of which form the Zayed Network of Natural Reserves.

Khalfan Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, Director of the Natural Reserves and Enforcement Department at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said that the Agency is working to enhance the effectiveness of protected areas management by preparing and implementing development plans for protected sites, which include designing and implementing environmental monitoring programmes, enhancing inspection and protection programmes, developing infrastructure and facilities, developing the operational and maintenance plan, in addition to implementing capital projects that contribute to the development of ecotourism and the sustainability of the benefits of protected ecosystems.

Al Suwaidi added that the Authority focuses on strengthening and training national cadres, according to the latest international standards used in managing protected areas, in order to consolidate the distinguished global position occupied by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was reflected in achieving distinguished ranks in environmental performance indicators.

Al Suwaidi told Al Ittihad that the Zayed Network of Natural Reserves reflects the UAE’s celebration of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and its appreciation of his efforts to protect the environment and biodiversity in the country and in other regions around the world, in addition to his contributions, may God bless his soul, which were widely praised in the field of wildlife conservation and natural heritage.

The Network is considered a sustainable environmental arm used by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to implement programmes to conserve and protect endangered species, and contribute to preserving the elements of biodiversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ensuring the sustainability of resources and enhancing the social and economic development associated with them.

The network has contributed to preserving habitats and endangered terrestrial and marine species, compared to species outside the protected areas, due to human threats such as logging, overgrazing and unsustainable marine fishing. In this context, protected areas and legal oversight have contributed to improving and encouraging compliance with environmental laws and legislation regulating hunting and grazing activities and determining the seasons, species and permitted quantities.

The marine reserves in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are distinguished by their embrace of the largest gathering of dugongs in the world after Australia, with an estimated number of 3,000 dugongs in the Marawah and Al Yasat marine reserves, in addition to the presence of the largest herd of rare Indian Ocean dolphins, along with the success of the marine reserves in embracing the green turtles and the hawksbill turtles threatened with extinction, which confirms the importance of the reserves in preserving wildlife.

Saadiyat Marine Park

Saadiyat Marine National Park is home to green turtles and nesting hawksbill turtles, while Al Wathba Wetland Reserve is home to over 4,500 flamingos.

Arabian Oryx Sanctuary

The Arabian Oryx Sanctuary, which was released into the wild in 2007, is home to the largest population of Arabian Oryx in the world, and the Jebel Hafeet National Park Reserve is a vital habitat for the Arabian Tahr and the rare dwarf palm.

Al Wathba Reserve

Among the achievements made during the past years is the inclusion of Al Wathba Reserve in the list of the United Nations Convention on Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar) in 2013, followed by the inclusion of Bul Syayeef Marine Reserve in the list of wetland reserves in 2016 for their role in preserving the emirate’s natural heritage and many important species, especially wading birds such as flamingos and other resident and migratory species.

Marawah Biosphere Reserve has also renewed its application to join UNESCO Biosphere Reserves.