Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE commemorates Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which represents an evocation of the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, and his immortal humanitarian work that included various countries of the world over several decades, through many mega projects and programs. And the initiatives that aimed at building and developing the human being, supporting the needy and needy, and providing them with the requirements and components of a decent life, based on the values ​​of giving, giving and giving. The fragrant biography of the founding father is rich in many historical evidence and venerable humanitarian actions, which formed the humanitarian legacy of the UAE, and an approach taken by children and grandchildren, due to the high human principles it contained, virtuous qualities and qualities, and the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood, due to its reliance on brotherhood. Mankind that brings together all peoples, regardless of religion, race or cultural background.

The founding father established the concept of “the language of humanity” that unites all countries of the world, through his keenness to harness all available capabilities to support countries affected by wars, crises and natural disasters, and to support governments in providing food and medicine to their people, and his wise directives on the need to work side by side with international relief institutions and agencies In the global campaigns related to supporting states and peoples, believing in the importance of giving, and based on the firm conviction that the human role is a fundamental pillar and one of the constants of the UAE.

In continuation of this approach, the adoption of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action came in 2012, to be on the nineteenth of Ramadan every year, to commemorate and commemorate the death of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God bless him,” the pioneer of charitable and humanitarian work, and in appreciation of his career. The long process of humanitarian giving that extended to different parts of the world, as the past years witnessed the establishment of many events and the launch of a number of initiatives coinciding with this day.

Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work is a symbol and embodiment of the values ​​of giving and humanity that the founding father instilled in the minds and conscience of the Emirati people, until the UAE became an “icon of humanity” and a beacon to provide aid and assistance to everyone who needs it without regard to race, gender or religion, and a unique model in our world of Where the achievement of happiness, stability, tolerance and love among peoples.

The past decades shone with luminous stations included in the effective Emirati role in granting development aid to various countries of the world, establishing many hospitals, health centers, schools and universities, preparing streets, building public facilities and mosques, and other projects during which the UAE was keen to uphold the concept of humanity first, which is the concept that It came under the guidance of the founding father, who believed that the state has an important role in supporting brother, friend, near and far, which he was keen on by constantly emphasizing the importance of moving forward on the path of humanitarian aid, and providing all forms of support to those affected from around the world.

The founding father was known throughout his life to love benevolence and care for humanitarian and charitable deeds, and “May God rest his soul” made many offers that reached all corners of the world, and he recorded many outstanding contributions in the field of humanitarian work, as he said, may God rest his soul,: “We believe that the best is the wealth that God has bestowed upon us. Our friends and brothers must prevail with it. ”It is the saying that embodies the policy of the UAE, its strategic principles and its basic pillars in dealing with the countries of the world and the peoples of the region, based on participation, solidarity, cooperation and brotherhood in facing challenges and overcoming them, in order to reach a brighter future. There are many humanitarian situations in the bright pages of the history of the UAE, which followed immediately after the establishment of the Union, including the directive of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to donate 3 million dollars to solve the problem of thirst in Sudan in 1972, and in 1973 it was inaugurated. The founding father, Sheikh Zayed City in Ismailia, Egypt, with the aim of providing a decent life for the people of the governorate, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and partnership between the two brotherly countries, and he also ensured that Egypt helped rebuild the cities of the Suez Canal, including Suez, Ismailia and Port Said, after the October War of 1973.

The year 1974 witnessed the opening of Sheikh Zayed Hospital for Women and Children in Lahore, Pakistan, which became the nucleus of the Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex in Pakistan, starting with 360 beds and growing its capacity to reach 1,050 beds, and the same year witnessed the opening of the founding father and the late Moroccan monarch, King Hassan. The second is the Abu Raqraq Dam, which is 24 kilometers from Rabat, and in 1982 witnessed its directive, may God rest his soul, to provide urgent assistance of $ 3 million to alleviate the effects of the floods and torrents that swept the sisterly Republic of Yemen, and after that he signed an agreement to build a new Ma’rib dam to spare Yemen has no other natural disasters, as the dam was rebuilt at a total cost of $ 80 million.

In 1990, the founding father donated $ 20 million during the world historical celebration in Aswan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, to revive the ancient Library of Alexandria, as a contribution from the UAE to reviving the library, which is one of the largest libraries of its time.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was keen to extend the hand of aid to the peoples of the world from the end to the end. In 1992 the UAE donated $ 5 million to the American Disaster Relief Fund to help the victims and victims of Hurricane Andrew. What struck Florida, and the year 1999 witnessed the directive to provide humanitarian aid and relief materials to Greece to help those affected by an earthquake that struck large areas of the country at the time. The state also provided 145 tons of food aid to those affected by famine in the Horn of Africa in 2000, and an aid package was also provided. For the victims of the earthquake that struck Guatemala.

This aid is a small part of many of the eternal humanitarian decisions and charitable initiatives embodied by the UAE. A report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, under the title “Achievements of Emirati Diplomacy in the Field of Humanitarian Aid,” indicates that the value of development and humanitarian aid ordered by the founding father From 1971 to 2004, it amounted to about 90.5 billion dirhams, benefiting 117 countries.

On approach

The UAE continued its path of benevolence and benevolence under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as the UAE aid has contributed to filling large gaps in financing infrastructure projects in many developing countries, through programs directed at urban development, transport infrastructure, health, education and renewable energy sectors. Human giving is one of the basic pillars on which the UAE is based, and shapes its identity and heritage.

The UAE aid programs represent bridges of communication with the world and a solid approach through which the UAE seeks to help people wherever they are.

Message

The report indicates that the founding father realized the significance of Islam’s lofty message, which is to provide humanitarian aid to the needy. Humanitarian crises, with the name of the UAE above it, to share the summit with the most humanitarian giving and granting countries in the world, and may God have mercy on him, also directed the launch of initiatives aimed at institutionalizing the foreign aid sector to improve feasibility, enhance responsibility and correct the process of giving, so that more than 40 donors are starting from the UAE today. It is a humanitarian and charitable institution whose assistance covers all countries of the world and the needy and affected peoples. The founding father established many donors and humanitarian and charitable institutions during his reign, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development was the forerunner of the caravan of giving and goodness to these institutions, as it directed, may God rest his soul, its establishment on July 15, 1971 with the aim of providing assistance to and supporting developing brotherly and friendly countries. In its efforts to achieve economic and social development, the fund thus became the UAE’s development arm outside the country.

By establishing the fund, the UAE was able to make its policies aimed at helping developing countries take an institutional form that works to provide this development aid in an efficient and regular manner and in a way that maximizes the benefit for the countries receiving this aid.

The eighties were marked by the establishment of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in 1983 to be the state’s arm to provide relief aid. The organization provided aid in a large number of countries affected by emergencies as directed by the founding father, may God rest his soul. International organizations.

The figures indicate that the total contributions of donor institutions in the country during the period from 1971 to 2004 exceeded the barrier of 90 billion dirhams, and government aid constituted the largest percentage, with more than 73 billion dirhams, followed by the contributions of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which is the fund concerned with providing loans to developing countries, in addition to To administer grants on behalf of the government, amounting to 15.3 billion dirhams.