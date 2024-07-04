The Zayed National Museum, in collaboration with Zayed University and New York University Abu Dhabi, has restored a Bronze Age Magan boat dating back to 2100 BCE. The 18-metre-long model of the boat has successfully sailed off the coast of Abu Dhabi. The project aims to highlight the UAE’s maritime heritage and Bronze Age trade.

The boat, which was called the “Majan Boat” in ancient times, was built from raw materials placed on an ancient clay board using ancient techniques dating back to 2100 BC. The boat was able to pass a series of rigorous tests, enabling it to travel a distance of 50 nautical miles (92.6 kilometers) in the waters of the Arabian Gulf. The boat was piloted by a group of Emirati sailors with a team of boat builders accompanied by patrols from the UAE Coast Guard. Over the course of five days, the boat underwent several sea tests, reaching a speed of 5.6 knots using a sail made of goat hair.

Shipbuilders specializing in historical replicas worked with the researchers to construct the boat using raw materials and traditional hand tools. The outer hull required 15 tons of locally sourced reeds, which were soaked, stripped of their leaves, crushed and tied into long bundles using palm fibre ropes. The bundles of reeds were tied to an inner frame of wooden frames and coated with tar, a material used by ancient shipbuilders in the region to make boats water-resistant. Archaeologists have recently discovered similar types of tar on Umm an-Nar Island that are consistent with sources from Mesopotamia.

The Majan Boat Project is an experimental archaeological initiative launched by the Zayed National Museum in 2021 in partnership with Zayed University and New York University Abu Dhabi, with the aim of exploring and understanding the lifestyles of the region’s inhabitants over 4,000 years ago, in addition to preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage and traditional industries, and enhancing a sense of pride in national identity.

To complete the project, specialists in archaeology, anthropology, digital humanities, engineering and science came together to design and build the boat. Hundreds of experiments were conducted during the construction process to test the strength of the reed bundles and the resistance of the tar mixture to water. A group of students from the collaborating universities also participated in the project, giving them the opportunity to develop their research skills and delve into the region’s rich maritime heritage by applying the knowledge gained in theoretical study to practical, real-world creativity.

“Appreciating the maritime history of the Arabian Gulf is key to understanding Abu Dhabi’s role and significance in the ancient world, and the Zayed National Museum-led project brings together specialists from many disciplines to work together to advance our understanding of the Emirati innovations we so cherish,” said HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. “The launch of the impressive Majan represents thousands of years of Emirati pioneering and exploration, from ancient shipbuilders and craftsmen to today’s experimental archaeologists.”

This boat represents the largest reconstruction of its kind, deepening our understanding of Bronze Age living. It reveals the secrets of traditional craftsmanship that helped create connections between the UAE and the world. Ancient texts show that these boats were called “Majan boats”, the ancient name for the UAE and Oman. The use of this term refers to the UAE’s role in maritime trade over 4,000 years ago, as the large and strong boats provided the people of the UAE with the ability to trade with communities as far away as Mesopotamia and South Asia.

The boat was designed by a team of more than 20 specialists, including engineers and archaeologists, who sought to explore the past by experimenting with ancient technology using traditional techniques. The shape of the boat was based on ancient boat illustrations, and was reconstructed based on a capacity of 120 ghor (36 tons). The length, width and depth of the boat were determined by the naval architect using hydrostatic analysis, to provide dimensions that would enable it to float once the estimated weight of the cargo, boat and crew was added. Raising and rigging the sail required a team of more than 20 people, as pulleys did not exist in the Bronze Age.

“This project, led by Zayed National Museum, brings together a diverse group of specialists working together to enhance our understanding of Emirati innovation and foster a deep sense of national pride,” said Dr Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum. “It has been a long and inspiring journey, from the discovery of ancient fragments of Bronze Age boats at Umm an-Nar to the remarkable moment when the goat-hair sail was raised and the boat set sail from the coast of Abu Dhabi, following the same route these ships would have taken 4,000 years ago towards the open sea and the coast of India.”

Emirati captain Marwan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, who comes from a family with generations of roots known for their interest in the UAE’s maritime heritage, was one of the sailors who captained the Majan boat during its two-day sea trials.

“We were very careful when we first pulled the boat from the dock, knowing that it was made of reeds, ropes and wood only, and there were no nails, screws or metals in it, which made me more worried that the boat would be damaged,” Al Marzouqi said. “But when we started the journey, I realised that the boat was strong, and I was surprised by how smoothly it moved in the sea despite its heavy load.”

Visitors will be able to see the “Majan Dhow” when the Zayed National Museum opens on Saadiyat Island. The Zayed National Museum celebrates the rich history and culture of the United Arab Emirates, from the past to the present. As a research institution, the museum is a driving force for the development, promotion and coordination of archaeological and heritage research in the UAE.

The boat’s construction is part of a wider initiative to understand Abu Dhabi’s role in Bronze Age trade, with Umm an-Nar Island, off the coast of the emirate, being one of the largest ancient ports in the region. Recent discoveries by archaeologists from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) confirm that Umm an-Nar was of international importance during the Bronze Age. The finds include a number of buildings containing grinding stones, polished stones, stone axes, copper fishing hooks, and circular perforated stone discs used to weight fishing nets. Many pottery vessels imported from as far afield as Mesopotamia and South Asia were also found, confirming the island’s pivotal role in trade with distant regions.