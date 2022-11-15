Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The countdown has begun and preparations have been completed for the launch of the Zayed Charity Marathon in Abu Dhabi, which will be held on Saturday, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region. The proceeds will be allocated for the donation and organ transplantation program supported by the Red Crescent.

Staff Lieutenant General “M” Muhammad Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Marathon, expressed his overwhelming happiness at the return of the marathon again to the land of its launch, its beginning and its place, after a short stop since 2019 due to the Covid 19 pandemic, in order to preserve the health of the participants and the organizers, and now we return and resume our activity with the return of all life to our country. Sweetie.

He also expressed his overwhelming happiness with the great turnout witnessed by the marathon by all categories of citizens, residents and even some tourists in Abu Dhabi. This continuous turnout for participation made us allow the continuation of registration to participate in the race until tomorrow evening so that we can arrange everything related to each participant and his attendance and the category in which he will participate. Where each participant will receive a commemorative medal with a T-shirt for the race with the marathon logo on it, which is an important and basic equipment that we are keen on and confirm in all marathon races in every place where it is held.

It should be noted that the 10-kilometer race has a track that confirms and reflects its idea, value, and noble charitable goals, and confirms the meanings for which it was established, as it will be the starting point in front of the legacy of Abu Dhabi, and from it it passes through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and from it the race passes on Karama Square. With all its immortal national symbolism, before returning to the final point of Abu Dhabi’s legacy once again.

The marathon was divided into categories that allow everyone to participate and contribute to achieving the noble goal of the marathon by supporting various health activities and programmes. Special Olympics.

The value of the marathon prize has been raised to one million dirhams, distributed to the winners according to category, distance and race. The first place winner in the 10 km open race for professionals and amateurs will receive 25 thousand dirhams, 15 thousand dirhams for the first place winner in the 5 km race, and 10 thousand dirhams for the winner of the three kilometer race. In addition to the prizes for people of determination, which start from 13 thousand dirhams and reach the ten winners of the race.

It is worth noting that the Zayed Charity Marathon was launched for the first time in 2001 under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, walked on it, and the marathon bears his name.

The current edition of the Zayed Charity Marathon in Abu Dhabi is witnessing the establishment of a festive festival on the sidelines of the race, which includes a heritage tent at the starting and finishing points, which includes many activities, events, products and distinctive popular dishes that will be presented to the participants and followers.