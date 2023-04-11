Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Under the supervision of the Ministry of the Presidential Court, and in cooperation with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments revived, yesterday evening, Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year. The evening was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Council Emirates for Sharia Fatwa, Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and a number of officials, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, and the worshipers.

His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah affirmed that this annual meeting, which has become a good year for remembering the qualities of Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and reminding them to be a good example for future generations, and a good memory over time aims to mention the legacy of Sheikh Zayed and his good deeds, especially with regard to It is related to doing good and humanitarian work, and by mentioning and praising, building an example and a model of example for the present and future generations, and consolidating the values ​​of this feat leader in the collective mind and preserving this precious model and valuable heritage.

His Excellency said: “If all the characteristics of Sheikh Zayed are free to mention and worthy of discussion and narration, then we focus this night on an aspect that fits the position, which is his care, may God bless his soul, for projects of public benefit and sustainability. It was Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him He was keen on continuing to benefit and always benefiting from what he wanted, including his well-known interest in cultivating the land with various types of fruitful crops, especially date palms, and digging wells to water people, animals and crops. The Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “There is no Muslim who plants a tree or sows crops, then a bird, a person, or an animal eats from it, but that it is for him a charitable gift and in the provision of water.”

And His Excellency continued: From his concern, may God bless his soul, for the continued benefit of his work on building multiple endowments in various fields and purposes, and yet there is the endowment of Sheikh Zayed in Al Khalidiya in Abu Dhabi, the establishment of the Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and these are all good deeds, praiseworthy exploits and projects. Its effects bear witness to the grace, nobility, and lofty determination of its founder, may God rest his soul, and among the unique aspects of sustainability and its noble and righteous manifestations is the sustainability of good values ​​and characteristics, including the characteristic and value of safe and happy coexistence, and that is a prominent feature and solid values ​​that made races and religions coexist in our country in a natural and inexcusable situation. And no harm.

His Excellency continued: This coexistence is a great foundation of peace that the philosopher Immanuel Kant was seeking in his thesis on permanent peace, and perhaps it transcends the concept of hospitality that he was rooting for, as hospitality is an authentic value from the heritage of Islam and an ancient trait of the Arabs, and it is from the heritage of the Arabs. Our master Ibrahim, peace be upon him, and these good qualities are still inherited by our glorious leaders, generation after generation, and today in the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, these values ​​are entrenched, and these qualities are strengthened to reach their peak, and therefore they are hardly heard A pandemic, no earthquake or flood, near or far, and no disaster occurs to a brother or a stranger unless the benefit of the Emirates is present and its assistance is proactive, in a deep representation of the sustainability of values ​​and the pursuit of Zayed’s heritage, the heritage of relief for the distressed and aid for the needy.

Sincere praise

For his part, Dr. Arafat Muhammad Othman, Professor of Interpretation at Al-Azhar University, said: Few are those people whose lives do not end with their death, and among them, but at their head, comes the forgiven, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God bless his soul, as God has made him The tongue of sincere praise in all corners of the earth and its regions, and this is one of the urgent good news in this world, and that is only because the late Sheikh Zayed was a symbol and title of peace, love, cohesion, affection, development and construction in his country and in his Arab and Islamic surroundings and in many places, peace in his concept is the peace of mercy And justice, construction and reconstruction.

And he continued: «The name (Sheikh Zayed) is not absent from our memory, we Egyptians, as his name is immortalized in our civilized cities, our main streets, and our development projects. Those who water their lands from Sheikh Zayed’s canal in Toshka, Sheikh Zayed is in the hearts of Egyptians, just as Egypt was in the heart of Sheikh Zayed, may God bless his soul.

For her part, Dr. Magdoline Al-Nuhaibi at Mohammed V University in Rabat said in her speech: Whenever the name of Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, is mentioned, the memory of the past brings us back to the scenes of the frequent visits he made to the Kingdom of Morocco during the era of the late late King Hassan II. And those busy processions that Moroccans used to receive with joy and cheers, and today, whenever we pass by Sheikh Zayed Hospital in the capital, Rabat, we realize the meanings and lessons taught to us by a constructive march in which the human being is a focus and a goal. Graduation in knowledge, so that they understand that building homelands begins with the human being, as it is a process of building, construction, modernization, development and services, writing with the ink of pride a unique history of wisdom, sophistication and foresight.

And she continued: The care of Sheikh Zayed, may God bless him and grant him peace, to the human energies of women and men, is, in the eyes of specialists in education and its sciences, a real building for a stable homeland, which is formed by the Emirati family with its cohesion, originality, and aspiration for the best for its members and for its country, and that Sheikh Zayed, may God bless him and grant him peace, care for education And the development of capabilities to be considered for human development experts as a fundamental basis in investing in human resources and building the competencies that establish the edifice of the homeland and raise its status among other nations.

And she concluded: Giving priority to humanitarian work inside and outside the country for specialists in strategic thinking to see it as an essential pillar in consolidating the foundations of sustainable development, with what this achieves in promoting people by improving their living conditions.

goodness and giving

Dr. Fayez Mustafa Saif, a member of the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council in Lebanon, said: The owner of this personality was known as Zayed of Goodness and Giving, and nearly two decades have passed since his departure, and the bridges of goodness are still extending from his country to every needy in the world, carrying with it the values ​​of tolerance and integration between people. And his fellow man.

And he continued: «Sheikh Zayed, may God bless his soul, believed that God Almighty honored man, so he created him and breathed into him from his soul and taught him all the names, and the angels prostrated to him in salutation and honor, and that the divine honor for man was by blowing the spirit into him and then by teaching him the principles and keys of science that guarantee the building of the earth and its goodness. Extracting and investing its bounties, and depositing in it the system of human values, where he said (And he taught Adam all the names), and by God’s command, the obstacles are preserved and this person is cared for.

He pointed out that the hand of giving, goodness and humanity did not stop, neither from my country Lebanon nor from any part of the land that calls for human duty, neither during the life of Sheikh Zayed nor after his departure. They limp with their authority in space, spreading love, spreading peace, leading the path of tolerance, preserving values, and seeking to protect humanity, its development, and the perpetuation of its safety and security, until they reached global leadership.

help

Mohamed Haji Al-Khoury, Director General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation for Humanitarian Works, said: With the establishment of the UAE, the charitable work of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan expanded to include all parts of the world, and the value of development and humanitarian aid that he directed amounted to more than 90 billion dirhams.

He pointed out that the achievements of the late founder of the state on the local side are multiple, including the provision of free residential lands for the children of citizens, which contributed to providing them with a decent life, in addition to granting free commercial lands to be a source of income for them, and he provided free treatment and education within the state, and granted farms Free of charge, until the UAE ranked first in the world in the export and production of dates in the world, despite the fact that the country’s land is not agricultural.

He said: «In global affairs, the founder of the state helped many individuals in the world without regard to race or color, and made a remarkable contribution to the stability of humanity, by building many cities, providing treatment and hospitals to many countries, and in the global educational aspect, he built schools and centers Education, and has always been proactive in providing aid and assistance even in times of crises and disasters such as earthquakes and floods, and providing all needs, whether in terms of air or sea transport.