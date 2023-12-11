Zayed International Foundation for the Environment participated in the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), which concludes its activities today in Expo City Dubai, through two sessions that reviewed pioneering experiences and presented recommendations for action to reach the best sustainability solutions.

The Chairman of the Foundation’s Supreme Committee, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, confirmed during his meeting with the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, before the start of the two sessions, that the UAE has always been a pioneer in the region and the world in the field of sustainable development and environmental preservation, noting that the success of hosting the UAE The climate conference doubles the responsibility on everyone to redouble efforts to achieve the desired goals in the coming years.

Bin Fahd said in a speech to the participants in the two sessions and the audience that the UAE was a pioneer in protecting the environment under the directives of the wise leadership, adding, “Since 1999, the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment has devoted its efforts to preserving the environment through activities and initiatives, and has honored more than 40 organizations and individuals.”

The Foundation organized the first session in the Sustainability Area under the title “The Wisdom Café… Achieving the Goals of Internal Development and Sustainable Development,” in which a number of experts and specialists participated.

While the second session, “Leadership Sharing,” was organized in the Emirati Pavilion in the Blue Zone, it reviewed the role of the UAE’s wise leadership in achieving sustainability at all levels, and the role of the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment over the past 25 years in supporting and honoring the efforts made in protecting the environment, by appreciating those who take initiatives. And innovations in this field.

International artist Nour El-Din Thabet also participated during the sessions and workshops by implementing works related to sustainability, as it relies on recycling, with the aim of highlighting expressions, emotions, and human capabilities related to the environment.