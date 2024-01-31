The Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works continued to provide relief aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was launched by the UAE to support our Palestinian brothers.

The relief aid provided by the Foundation includes medical equipment, ambulances, food parcels, winter bags for women and children, lighting devices, cooking equipment, tents, and other relief materials that would alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers in Gaza, in an expression of the state’s approach. The UAE stands for solidarity and humanitarian cooperation, and in confirmation of the humanitarian constants laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in strengthening charitable work efforts.

The Foundation affirmed its keenness, since the launch of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, and based on the system of human values, to provide the necessary needs for the Palestinian brothers, noting that work is underway to secure more diverse aid and supply the people in the Gaza Strip with medical supplies, medicines, and any basic and necessary needs.

She pointed to the fruitful cooperation between institutions and entities working in charitable and humanitarian work in the country under the umbrella of the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, in order to consolidate and enhance the values ​​of humanitarian and volunteer work, and in response to the vision of the wise leadership, and the strategy of the United Arab Emirates, which provides various forms of support to the Palestinian people. Brother.

The United Arab Emirates, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, launched the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, sent urgent medical and relief aid, and launched Operation “The Gallant Knight.” 3 “Humanity, on November 5, 2023, to provide humanitarian support to the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza as an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with them, which included establishing an integrated field hospital inside the Gaza Strip, and setting up 6 water desalination plants with a total capacity of one million and 200 thousand gallons per day being pumped To the sector, benefiting more than 600 thousand people.