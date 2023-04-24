The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works announced that its Ramadan programs exceeded its goals for the current year, under the slogan “Khair Zayed”, which includes a program for distributing the Ramadan Mir, and a “fasting breakfast” program, in addition to dozens of initiatives implemented by the Foundation in cooperation with other entities within the country. and beyond.

The Director General of the Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi, said that under the directives of the country’s leadership, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, food aid was provided through Ramadan programs in the holy month of Ramadan. To those who deserve it around the world without discrimination, in cooperation with partners from international and regional organizations, and local authorities and institutions in dozens of countries around the world, and all those keen on charitable and humanitarian work.

Al-Falahi added that these programs follow the approach of the owner of the white hand, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who was dedicated to the blessed month of Ramadan with unlimited giving, to introduce happiness, joy, joy, security and reassurance to families, so that these endowment works translate the goals of the Foundation. In charitable works of all kinds, as they are intensified in the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Falahi indicated that due to the economic conditions in some regions around the world, the Foundation’s Ramadan programs for this year exceeded its targets to alleviate the impact of these conditions on the shoulders of the most needy families, explaining that these Ramadan projects come within the package of development projects implemented by the Foundation in many countries of the world.