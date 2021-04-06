Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director General of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, said on the occasion of World Health Day that the Foundation, thanks to the directives of its leadership, is following in the footsteps of its goals that were drawn by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, kind May God rest his soul in implementing the health program for eligible patients who meet the conditions for covering the expenses of their treatment, especially the elderly, people of determination and those with chronic diseases who cannot bear the exorbitant expenses of continuing treatment.

He said: The Foundation’s Health Aid Committee receives requests throughout the year to study and implement them without delay, in the interest of patient safety. It also has memoranda of understanding with a number of health authorities and institutions, especially the “SEHA” company for cooperation and coordination, and exchanging consultations with a number of pharmacies and agency agencies. Medical.

On the external level, the Foundation established health edifices including hospitals and clinics, and contributed to the establishment of health colleges, and provided many health aid programs in a number of less developed countries that need health care.

On the level of the current health crisis that is killing the entire world, the Foundation is doubling its efforts at home and abroad, in line with the state’s directives in providing charitable and humanitarian aid, and offering many initiatives, in order to alleviate suffering, support medical bodies and individuals, and develop society.

Al-Ameri concluded his statement by saying: “On World Health Day, we affirm the intensification of efforts side by side with all parties to overcome this crisis, God willing, and we will continue to help and give to all the sick and needy parties at home and abroad.”