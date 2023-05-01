The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, announced that the number of housing assistance decisions it issued since the beginning of the year 2023 until today has reached 945 housing assistance decisions, with a total value of about 749 million dirhams, (varied between government housing decisions and financing decisions Residential with banks), and that the percentage of adherence to the target plan for the current year, which amounts to 3 thousand decisions, amounted to 32%.

The Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Eng. Mohammed Al Mansouri, confirmed that the program continues its tireless work and concerted efforts and joint cooperation with the relevant authorities to transform future plans and strategies into real action programs that will enhance family stability and achieve an adequate standard of living for the sons, daughters and families of the Emirates by meeting their needs. residential.

He explained that providing adequate housing for the country’s citizens comes on the list of priorities of the wise leadership, and receives exceptional care within the goals of the next fifty years, based on the consolidation of human status and enhancing the quality of life and family stability as one of the most important enablers of sustainable development sought by the UAE.

Al-Mansoori said: “The housing file embodies our government’s efforts to make its citizens happy, and accordingly we work according to clear plans and programs and huge efforts to launch qualitative initiatives and projects aimed at implementing housing targets for the next fifty years, which in essence means working on the quality of life of citizens, by accelerating its steps towards achieving housing stability.

He stressed that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program is making strenuous efforts to meet the requirements of citizens who have applied for housing assistance, accelerate the completion of applications, and enhance cooperation with its partners in government agencies, the private sector and the local community in this regard, and that among its objectives for the next stage is unifying efforts to serve citizens benefiting from the program.