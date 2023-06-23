The Sheikh Zayed Housing Program revealed that the number of housing decisions it issued during this June, coinciding with the blessed Eid Al-Adha, amounted to 755 decisions at a value of 576 million and 350 thousand dirhams, including 560 housing financing, in cooperation with banks and banks, at a value of 443 million and 900 thousand dirhams, and 126 housing grants. Within the bounty of His Highness, the President of the State, at a value of 77,250,000 dirhams, in addition to 69 government housing (a loan) at a value of 55,200,000 dirhams.

The program director, Engineer Muhammad Al-Mansoori, confirmed that the total housing assistance decisions issued by the program during the first half of this year amounted to 2052 decisions, which varied between government housing and housing financing decisions with banks, with a value of one billion and 583 million and 701 thousand dirhams.

He pointed out that the housing financing decisions with banks issued by the program since the beginning of the year until today amounted to 1,430 housing assistance decisions, bringing the rate of commitment to the target plan of 1,500 decisions, 95%, while the target within the new housing policy for the current year reached three thousand housing decisions.

He said, “We are continuing to work hard to implement the leadership’s directives, and to support the housing sector, which is one of the vital sectors that receive the attention and follow-up of the government, and is at the forefront of the leadership’s concerns, due to its crucial role in improving the quality of life of UAE citizens, and achieving happiness and a decent life for them and their children.” ».

He explained that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors, has drawn up clear plans and programs and made huge efforts to launch qualitative initiatives and projects aimed at implementing housing targets for the next fifty years, and accelerating its steps towards achieving housing stability, and that the program is making strenuous efforts to meet the requirements of housing. Citizens who applied for housing assistance and accelerate the completion of applications, pointing out that among the program’s objectives for the next stage is unifying efforts to serve the citizens who benefit from it.

He stressed that the program continues its unremitting efforts to explore the future of government housing in the country, and to search for solutions and future housing needs, in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the “federal and local” government sectors and the private sector.