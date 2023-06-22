The Sheikh Zayed Housing Program revealed that the number of housing decisions it issued during the month of June and in conjunction with the blessed Eid Al-Adha amounted to 755 decisions at a value of 576 million and 350 thousand dirhams, including 560 housing financing in cooperation with banks and banks at a value of approximately 443 million and 900 thousand dirhams, and 126 grants. Residential units within the honor of His Highness, the President of the State, at a value of 77,250,000 dirhams, in addition to 69 government housing “loans”, at a value of 55,200,000 dirhams.

Engineer Mohamed Al Mansouri, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, confirmed that the total housing aid decisions issued by the program during the first half of this year amounted to 2052 decisions, which varied between government housing decisions and housing financing decisions with banks, with a financial value of one billion and 583 million and 701 thousand. dirhams.

His Excellency pointed out that the housing financing decisions with banks issued by the program since the beginning of this year until today amounted to 1430 housing assistance decisions, bringing the percentage of commitment to the target plan of 1500 decisions to 95%, while the target within the new housing policy for the current year reached 3 thousand decisions. residential.

His Excellency said: “We are continuing to work hard to implement the directives of the wise leadership and support the housing sector, which is one of the vital sectors that receive the attention and follow-up of the UAE government, and is at the forefront of the leadership’s concerns, due to its crucial role in improving the quality of life of UAE citizens and achieving happiness.” a decent life for them and their children.

His Excellency explained that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors, has drawn up clear plans and programs and made huge efforts to launch qualitative initiatives and projects aimed at implementing housing targets for the next fifty years, and accelerating its steps towards achieving housing stability, and that the program is making unremitting efforts to meet The requirements of citizens who applied for housing assistance and speeding up the completion of applications, pointing out that among the program’s objectives for the next stage is unifying efforts to serve the citizens who benefit from it.

He stressed that the program continues its unremitting efforts to anticipate the future of government housing in the country, and to search for solutions and future housing needs in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the “federal and local” government sectors and the private sector, through initiatives, plans and facilities that achieve family stability, and ensure the provision of a decent life for citizens.