Engineer Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, confirmed that World Habitat Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday of October, comes this year to be an important occasion to review the great efforts made by the program to improve the government housing file through supportive legislation, policies, initiatives and projects. For future needs, and the directives of the wise leadership, to provide sustainable and appropriate housing that takes into account the current and future needs of citizens, in order to achieve well-being, happiness, and quality of life.

Al Mansouri explained that, as an embodiment of the efforts of the UAE government to make its citizens happy and achieve well-being for them, and in a way that supports the state’s goals for the next fifty years, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has spared no effort to achieve housing stability, as the program has contributed, since its establishment in 1999, to issuing more than (78 thousand decisions). Housing support worth approximately 45 billion dirhams, covering all regions of the country, was distributed between loans and grants, and varied between building a new home, completing a home, and maintaining a home, in addition to purchasing a ready-made home, a government home, and repaying a loan.

He said, “The program’s efforts have not stopped since its establishment, as the rate of citizen ownership of housing in the UAE has reached 90%, which is one of the highest rates in the world, which in turn gives the citizen who benefits from his housing the right to own it and dispose of it while adhering to the stipulated controls and requirements.”

He added, “As part of the UAE’s efforts in the housing sector, the country’s government adopted in 2022 a group of housing projects and initiatives, including the new policy for government housing loans, which aims to provide financing for housing loans in partnership between the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program with the private sector, national banks, and others.” During a plan for the next five years, “2022-2026,” at a cost of 11.5 billion dirhams, to include 13,000 housing decisions, to meet the future needs of the country’s citizens.

He explained that “the efforts of the UAE government are continuing to provide everything that will improve the quality of life of citizens and provide them with the necessities of a decent life, and to direct efforts, resources and plans in order to achieve this goal, and that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, is working according to clear plans and programs to implement… “The housing targets for the next fifty years, which essentially aim to make citizens happy.”

In another context, on the occasion of World Habitat Day, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, opened its platform in “Al Zahia City Center” in the Emirate of Sharjah, which aims to introduce citizens to the program’s various services in the housing sector, especially the new policy for financing loans for government housing programs that Approved by the Council of Ministers during May 2022.

The platform, which lasts for two days and includes its partners in implementing the housing policy, namely Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and Emirates NBD, provides awareness and guidance activities for visitors about the customer’s journey to benefit from the policy that aims to facilitate the loan financing process. For citizens benefiting from the program.

Engineer Mohammed Al Mansouri said, “The platform, which was received by a large number of citizens, comes as part of the program’s efforts to raise the level of awareness of the housing programs provided by the government to citizens, and of the housing policy according to which the value of housing loans is financed through cooperation between the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program and banks.” Nationalism.

He added, “Through these initiatives, we seek to introduce the citizens of the country to the housing opportunities provided by the Ministry, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, in addition to making them aware of the program’s services and facilitating their access to the necessary information, by answering their inquiries by a specialized team, and presenting a group of A variety of awareness materials and interactive advertisements.

On the occasion of World Housing Day, the Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program explained that “the government pays great attention to citizens’ housing, and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program is keen to cooperate with our partners in the government and the private sector, as we work seriously to provide suitable housing and a high quality of life for citizens, as housing is one of the The basic aspects of caring for citizens and achieving sustainable development, and that efforts are continuing according to ambitious visions based on providing housing assistance and cooperation with national banks to facilitate loans for beneficiaries, with the aim of moving to an advanced stage that places a decent life and family stability for UAE citizens at the top of its priorities.”