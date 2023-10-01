Since its establishment in 1999, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has issued more than 78,000 housing support decisions worth about 45 billion dirhams, covering all regions of the country, distributed between loans and grants, and varying between building a new home, completing a home, and maintaining a home, in addition to purchasing a ready-made home. , government housing, and loan repayment.

He said: “The program’s efforts have not stopped since its establishment, as the rate of citizen ownership of housing in the UAE has reached 90%, which is one of the highest rates in the world, which in turn gives the citizen who benefits from his housing the right to own it and dispose of it while adhering to the stipulated controls and requirements.”

This came on the occasion of World Habitat Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday of October.

The Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Engineer Mohammed Al Mansouri, said: “World Habitat Day comes this year to be an important occasion to review the great efforts made by the program to improve the government housing file through legislation, policies, initiatives and projects that support future needs and leadership directions, by providing sustainable and appropriate housing that takes into account… Citizens’ current and future needs, in order to achieve well-being, happiness and quality of life.”

He explained that, as an embodiment of the efforts of the UAE government to make its citizens happy and achieve well-being, and in a way that supports the country’s goals for the next 50 years, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program spared no effort to achieve residential stability.