The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, affirmed that work is being carried out in accordance with the goals of the future government and the directives of the leadership, which put housing at the forefront of basic services and the main priorities that represent a right of the sons and daughters of the Emirates, and that government housing is at the top of the government agenda, and that Providing a decent life for citizens, and providing them with a bright future, will remain the compass of work for the next 50 years.

This came during the attendance of the handover of 193 new homes to beneficiaries in the “Batin Al Samar” complex in Ras Al Khaimah, in the category of grants, to whom the Council of Ministers’ decision applies, which stipulates exempting beneficiaries of residential complexes from paying the difference in value between the grant issued by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, and the value of The housing is within the residential complexes of the decisions issued during the previous years, and this will be followed by the delivery of 96 within the Al-Suyouh complex in Sharjah, during the current year. Masaken, at a cost of 400 million dirhams, and the handover process took place in the presence of the Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Eng. Jamila Al-Fandi.

Al Mazrouei stated that the decision aims to relieve citizens and hand them over their homes as soon as possible, to benefit from them through a decent life and adequate housing that meets the needs of citizen families, improve their quality of life, enhance their social stability, and bring happiness to their hearts, explaining that the (Fifty Principles) document, And the fifty projects defined the UAE’s approach and the state’s plan for the future, which in turn devoted a lot to comprehensive development, as it placed the development of all regions of the country, urban, developmental and economic, as a top priority, as it is the most effective way to consolidate and strengthen the union, and the ministry represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program is aware of the size of the responsibility And working hard and sincerely to continue the march of ambitious achievements.

He added that the efforts made by the ministry, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, through the establishment of integrated housing complexes with distinguished services that meet the aspirations and future needs of citizens, translate the integrated vision of a comprehensive and sustainable development model that places human happiness at the top of government priorities, and that providing infrastructure Developed, sustainable government housing, compatible with the future needs of the citizens of the country, and their ownership of modern units that suit their local environment, in order to achieve happiness for citizens and their quality of life. Integrated residential complexes with distinguished services.

Beneficiaries included in the Cabinet’s decision, which exempts the beneficiaries of residential complexes from paying the difference in value between the grant issued by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program and the value of housing within the residential complexes, praised the leadership’s keenness to provide a decent life for the people of the country, make them happy, and achieve family stability for them.

6 different housing models

The Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Eng. Jamila Al-Fandi, confirmed that the Bateen Al Samar project includes 960 housing, and was implemented in three phases, and includes six different housing models, with various facades, and the residential villas consist of bedrooms ranging from two to four rooms, referring to the residential neighborhood. It is characterized by the diversity of housing models, explaining that the housing is characterized by its ability to expand vertically and horizontally, and the neighborhood provides various social spaces, and includes all services and infrastructure that meet the needs of the present and the future.

She said that the complex meets all the requirements of sustainability, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, has adopted the concept of smart buildings during the implementation stages, aimed at reducing energy consumption and preserving the environment within the concept of the green economy adopted by the state, stressing that it takes into account during the distribution process. And the allocation of housing for the beneficiaries of community cohesion and family kinship, and that the Ministry is keen to take the opinion of the beneficiaries when it needs to take any of the executive and operational decisions of government housing, in terms of designs, plans, needs and others, which contributes to providing modern housing that meets the needs and aspirations of every beneficiary citizen family.



