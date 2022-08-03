The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, announced the approval of the second batch of loan beneficiaries within the new housing policy, which includes 500 decisions worth 400 million dirhams. It comes within the framework of a comprehensive plan that aims to announce 3000 beneficiaries of loans during the current year, at a rate of 500 housing decisions per month.

The Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Eng. Mohammed Al-Mansoori, valued the country’s interest in the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their brothers Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union The rulers of the Emirates, by providing sustainable government housing as a top priority for the happiness and quality of life of citizens. This was embodied by the adoption of huge budgets for this vital sector.

And he confirmed that the beneficiaries of the second batch were notified via text messages, to start updating their data and provide the required evidence through the digital channels of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program to start the procedures, by choosing one of the four national banks with which the program concluded a partnership agreement in this regard, namely First Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates Dubai Bank. The National, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, which will finance housing loans, noting that the names of the beneficiaries of the second batch come within the new housing policy, which includes 500 decisions, worth 400 million dirhams, as part of a comprehensive plan aimed at announcing 3000 beneficiaries of loans During the current year, an average of 500 housing decisions per month.

He pointed out that cooperation with national banks will contribute to maximizing the benefit in terms of reducing the customer’s journey and facilitating it, since the branches of these banks cover all regions of the country and their electronic systems are advanced, smooth and accessible to everyone, calling on all beneficiaries to shorten their time to benefit from the ready-made designs and the service of Darak’s library for housing designs that Provided by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program.

Al Mansouri said: “The announcement of the names of the beneficiaries of the second batch comes as a translation of the leadership’s directives, and a continuation of the program’s efforts to implement the new housing policy approved by the Council of Ministers to finance loans for government housing programs, and the new financing program for housing loans worth 11.5 billion dirhams, benefiting 13,000 citizen families, This confirms the leadership’s interest in providing a decent life for the people of the Emirates, and everything that achieves a decent life for them as a top priority.”

He explained that the program aims to enhance integration with local governments and national banks, unify efforts to serve the sons and daughters of the Emirates, enhance stability for Emirati families and provide a decent life, stressing the role of the new housing policy in sustaining funding sources, meeting current and future housing needs, and promoting partnership between the government and private sectors to facilitate financing housing loans for citizens. program beneficiaries.