“Zayed Housing” approves the names of 788 beneficiaries of housing assistance worth 628 million and 550 thousand dirhams

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, approved the names of 788 beneficiaries of housing assistance, with a total value of 628 million and 550 thousand dirhams. It varied between decisions on housing grants, new construction loans, government housing, and housing financing with banks, coinciding with the joy of celebrating Eid Al-Adha. The 52nd Union, based on the wise leadership’s keenness to ensure family stability and enhance living standards and a decent life for citizens.

The new batch comes as a continuation of the housing packages provided by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program for the year 2023, which amounted to a total of two billion and 899 million dirhams and benefited 3,764 sons and daughters of the Emirates, bringing the percentage of compliance with the announced plan to more than 98%.

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed the importance of this new batch as part of the ongoing efforts to achieve residential sustainability and provide a comfortable and safe environment for citizens, indicating that this decision comes as a continuation of the wise vision set by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al. Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his wise leadership followed his approach to support and empower citizens and improve their standard of living.

His Excellency the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure said: “Housing aid embodies the interest of our wise leadership and its constant keenness to meet the aspirations and needs of citizens, provide decent livelihoods, and the well-being of the nation’s people and their families, in addition to building a cohesive society within an environment that enhances the contribution to building and progressing the nation,” explaining that the program is proceeding in accordance with A clear strategic approach and plans that place the citizen and his stability as his top priority.

His Excellency added: “We also promised our wise leadership, during the annual government meetings, to continue working hard with our partners, to ensure the provision of adequate housing for citizens, and to make a qualitative shift in terms of accelerating procedures for housing assistance and related services, by strengthening the link with our partners in the federal and local authorities.” concerned with this framework, facilitating and simplifying procedures and reducing customers’ travel time to obtain services.”

For his part, His Excellency Engineer Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, congratulated the beneficiaries of the new housing batch, stressing the program’s efforts to continue the path towards achieving well-being and stability for national families, and that efforts will continue rapidly to enhance the concept of sustainable housing, by providing flexible residential designs as… One of the modern methods in urban planning, which contributes to meeting the needs of families in a way that allows them to adapt to possible expansionary changes.

He said that the new housing decisions reflect a real commitment to improving the quality of life and providing a sustainable and comfortable environment for citizens, which enhances the building of a strong and more prosperous society, and that future trends are based on strengthening partnership with the private sector in the field of meeting housing needs as a vital strategy that contributes to accelerating the pace of achievement. Improving the quality of housing, developing building technologies, and providing innovative architectural solutions that suit the needs of residents.

It is noteworthy that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has contributed, since its establishment in 1999, to the issuance of more than (62,576) housing support decisions with a value exceeding 44 billion dirhams, covering all regions of the country, and distributed between loans and grants, and varied between building a new home, completing a home, and maintaining a home, In addition to purchasing ready housing, government housing, and repaying a loan…the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program also delivered more than (44 thousand completed homes) to the beneficiaries, and thus the percentage of citizens owning housing in the UAE exceeded 90% until the end of 2022, which is one of the highest percentages in the world. .

At the national level, the UAE has achieved qualitative achievements in the housing file, as the total housing assistance to various housing agencies reached 180,000 housing assistance, with a value exceeding 212 billion dirhams.