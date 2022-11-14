The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, announced the approval and issuance of housing aid decisions for the month of November, with 510 new housing decisions at a value of 406 million and 700 thousand dirhams, within the fifth batch of beneficiaries of loans according to the new housing policy and the financing program for housing loans, to reach The percentage of what has been achieved in terms of the targets for the year 2022, since the cabinet’s adoption of the housing policy last June, is 84%, with 2526 housing decisions worth two billion and 12 million 851 thousand dirhams, out of 3000 decided for the current year.

The Program Director, Engineer Mohammed Al-Mansoori, said that the program continues to work hard and constructively cooperate with various partners in government agencies and the private sector, especially national banks, to implement leadership decisions aimed at meeting the aspirations and needs of citizens, providing them with decent livelihoods, and ensuring the well-being of the countrymen and their families. Including the new housing policy and the financing program for housing loans at a value of 11.5 billion dirhams, benefiting 13,000 Emirati families, which was approved by the esteemed Council of Ministers in its session last June.

He stressed that the program is keen to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, represented in meeting the future needs of the citizens of the country, enhancing family stability and achieving Welfare and a dignified and safe life for citizens, through the implementation of the housing policy objectives in accordance with the specified frameworks and time programmes.

He pointed out that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program is making sincere efforts to meet the requirements of citizens who have applied for housing assistance and to accelerate the completion of applications and the completion of all waiting lists, in addition to strengthening cooperation with its partners in government agencies, the private sector and the local community in this regard, and that it is among the goals The program for the next stage is to unify efforts to serve the citizens benefiting from the program.

He explained that the new housing policy confirms that the housing file is a priority within the strategic directions of the state for the next fifty years, and the approach of leadership, and embodies the efforts of the UAE government to make its citizens happy, and accelerate its steps towards achieving housing stability and quality of life for citizens and providing them with decent livelihoods, in a way that supports the goals of the state. for the next fifty years, and its aspirations towards global leadership.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, and under the directives of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, is working diligently to take ambitious decisions that are in line with the directions of the leadership, in terms of meeting the growing demand for housing, and the advancement of this vital sector that It is considered a major supporter of the national economies, and defines the features of family stability.