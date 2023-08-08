The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, announced the list of beneficiaries of housing assistance for the month of August. 318,700,000 dirhams, and 41 housing grants within the honor of His Highness the President of the State, at a value of 25,300,000 dirhams, in addition to 32 government housing (loans), at a value of 25,600,000 dirhams.

His Excellency Eng. Mohamed Al Mansouri, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, explained that the total number of housing aid decisions issued by the program from the beginning of this year until August this year amounted to 2,651 decisions, including 599 housing grants within the bounty of His Highness the President of the State, and 219 government housing (a loan). In addition to 1,830 housing financing in cooperation with banks and banks, and 3 government housing (grants), with a total value of two billion 30 million 551 thousand dirhams.

His Excellency stressed that by announcing the new batch that falls within the housing policy and the financing program for housing loans, the percentage of what has been achieved of the targets for the first eight months reaches 92% out of the 2000 scheduled during the same period, while the names of 3000 beneficiaries are scheduled to be announced during 2023.

His Excellency stressed that the announcement comes within the framework of the government’s efforts to provide adequate housing and housing opportunities for citizens, as the housing sector is one of its priorities, for its role in providing decent livelihoods for citizens, and a real guarantee for the well-being of the countrymen and their families, and that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program will continue to work hard to develop programs And new initiatives to meet the growing needs of citizens in this field.

His Excellency added: “The housing efforts of the UAE government reflect its commitment to improving the living conditions of citizens and providing suitable housing opportunities for all, which is a positive step aimed at improving the housing situation in the country and enabling citizens to realize the dream of obtaining safe and adequate housing, which contributes to the social and economic stability of society.” prosperity and development.

His Excellency stressed that the program is keen to implement the directives of the wise leadership represented in meeting the future needs of the citizens of the country, enhancing family stability and achieving well-being and a decent and safe life for citizens, through the implementation of what was stated in the objectives of the housing policy in accordance with the specific time frames and programs, and that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program is making efforts He made sincere efforts to meet the needs of citizens who applied for housing assistance, and to speed up the completion of applications and the completion of all waiting lists, in addition to strengthening cooperation with his partners in government agencies, the private sector, and the local community in this regard.