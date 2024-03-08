The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, announced the approval of 460 housing assistance for citizens worth about 350 million dirhams, which varied between decisions to grant housing and loans, government housing, and housing financing with banks, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In detail, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure approved the names of 188 beneficiaries of housing grants, with a total value of 128 million and 500 thousand dirhams, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in June 2022, to complete all applications for housing grants. For previous years, through the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State, in the amount of 2.3 billion dirhams, in addition to 250 beneficiaries of housing loans, in cooperation with banks and banks, in the amount of 197 million and 500 thousand dirhams, within the housing policy action plan for the year 2024, where the Ministry aims to reach 3,000 decisions. During the current year, the Ministry also approved 22 housing assistance decisions that varied between a loan and a government housing grant.

The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, said that the new housing aid payment comes within the framework of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s keenness to enhance family stability for citizens, provide a decent life, raise their quality of life and achieve their happiness, and is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to enhance social welfare. And supporting citizens, stressing that the Ministry always seeks to achieve the leadership’s vision of providing a decent and stable life for all citizens, by providing appropriate and sustainable housing.

He added: “We aim to strengthen housing leadership through integrated national strategies aimed at developing the housing sector in all regions of the country, in a way that serves citizens and maintains stability and prosperity. We have clear plans targeting the next fifty years, based in their design on facilitating human life and enhancing levels of quality of life.” ».

In turn, the Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Engineer Mohammed Al Mansouri, said that the program relies on objective criteria in evaluating applications and distributing grants, ensuring fairness and transparency, as the actual need and living conditions of applicants are considered, to ensure that support reaches those who deserve it.

6235 housing financing loans

The Sheikh Zayed Housing Program announced 6,235 housing financing loans, in cooperation with banks and banks, with a value of approximately four billion and 953 million dirhams, since the announcement of the housing financing policy in July 2022 until February 2024, while the percentage of citizens’ ownership of homes reached more than 91%, which is among The highest percentages in the world.