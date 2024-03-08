The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, announced the approval of 460 housing assistance for citizens in an amount of approximately 350 million dirhams, which varied between housing grant decisions, loans, government housing, and housing financing with banks, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

In detail, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure approved the names of 188 beneficiaries of housing grants, with a total value of 128 million and 500 thousand dirhams, which comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, in June 2022, to complete all… Requests for housing grants for previous years through the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State in the amount of 2.3 billion dirhams, in addition to 250 beneficiaries of housing loans in cooperation with banks and banks worth 197 million and 500 thousand dirhams, as part of the housing policy action plan for the year 2024, as the ministry aims to reach 3,000. Decision during the current year, the Ministry also approved 22 housing assistance decisions that varied between a loan and a government housing grant.

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, confirmed that the new housing aid payment comes within the framework of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s keenness to enhance family stability for citizens, provide a decent life, raise their quality of life, and achieve their happiness. It is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to Promoting social well-being and supporting citizens, and that the Ministry always seeks to achieve the leadership’s vision of providing a decent and stable life for all citizens by providing appropriate and sustainable housing.

His Excellency said: “We aim to strengthen housing leadership through integrated national strategies aimed at developing the housing sector in all regions of the country, in a way that serves citizens and maintains stability and prosperity. We have clear plans targeting the next fifty years, based in their design on facilitating human life and enhancing the levels of quality of life.” “.

In turn, His Excellency Engineer Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, said that the program relies on objective criteria in evaluating applications and distributing grants, ensuring fairness and transparency, as the actual need and living conditions of applicants are considered to ensure that support reaches those who deserve it.

He continued: “Our efforts have not stopped to promote the concept of sustainable housing, as we aim to provide flexible residential designs as one of the modern methods in urban planning, which contributes to meeting the needs of families in a way that allows them to adapt to various life changes.”

It is worth noting that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program announced 6,235 housing financing loans, in cooperation with banks, with a value of approximately 4 billion and 953 million dirhams, since the announcement of the housing financing policy in July 2022 until February 2024, while the percentage of citizens’ ownership of homes reached more than 91%, which is among the The highest percentages in the world.