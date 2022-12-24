Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

Through an integrated national strategy, the wise government of the UAE is working to develop the housing sector in various regions, according to a vision and future plans, to secure adequate housing for citizens, ensure a decent and stable life for families, reduce waiting for applications, and meet the needs of all citizens.

The wise policy led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Rulers of the Emirates, contributed , significantly in regulating the housing sector for the next five years, and overcoming the challenges faced by this sector.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, seeks continuously and relentlessly to implement the directives of the wise leadership, in order to achieve family well-being and stability for UAE citizens, and to harness the energies to achieve the aspirations and aspirations of the government, which puts the human being at the forefront of its interests, and the Ministry was able to find a solution For loan applications accumulated in the past years, through cooperation with national banks and banks, which contributes to doubling the number of decisions that can be issued annually compared to the average of the last 3 years, and shortening and reducing the customer’s journey.

The Ministry is implementing important and vital projects that support the state’s housing plans, aimed at developing government housing for a new phase of sustainable development, in which efforts and roles are integrated and the authorities cooperate to improve the reality of housing and support its requirements, according to a national vision whose first and last goal is the well-being and happiness of citizens who constitute the priority of the next stage of national development.

The integrated residential complexes with distinguished services that meet the future aspirations and needs of citizens are considered a translation of the integrated vision of the comprehensive and sustainable development model, which places human happiness at the top of government priorities. Suitability to their local environment, in order to achieve happiness and quality of life for citizens, is a priority in the UAE’s policy.

3 thousand decisions

The Sheikh Zayed Housing Program issued 5 installments of 2,526 housing decisions, since the Council of Ministers approved the new housing policy and the financing program for housing loans, as the percentage of what was achieved of the new policy targets reached 84%, with a value of two billion and 12 million and 851 thousand dirhams, out of 3 thousand decided. for the year 2022.

The program supports the state’s housing goals, with ambitious initiatives and qualitative projects, represented in developing housing models to reduce the cost of construction and increase the life span of the dwelling, and to meet the aspirations and future needs of citizens, in order to meet the needs of families for adequate housing, family stability and quality of life, taking into account the social dimension of citizens.

The Sheikh Zayed Housing Program works to speed up the completion of applications and finish all waiting lists, enhance cooperation with its partners in government agencies, the private sector and the local community, and unite efforts to serve citizens benefiting from the program.

The new housing policy confirms that the housing file is a priority within the strategic directions of the state and the approach of rational leadership, and embodies the efforts of the UAE government to make its citizens happy, accelerate its steps towards achieving housing stability and quality of life for citizens, and provide them with decent livelihoods, in a way that supports the goals of the state and its aspirations towards global leadership. .

Infrastructure and housing

The cooperation of the government agencies in the country with the program resulted in achieving great achievements in developing the government housing system, and the continuous coordination contributed to laying out broad lines in order to strengthen the foundations of government work according to a joint system that harmonizes between the federal and the local, as the UAE government realizes the importance of joint work to enhance its goals in In the field of infrastructure and housing, the Council of Ministers approved the formation of the Emirates Council for Infrastructure and Housing, which establishes an effective and ambitious partnership between government agencies and the private sector to organize this sector, develop a comprehensive vision to address issues and challenges related to it, and define the strategic vision and work priorities for the next fifty years.

Prefabricated housing

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, handed over 193 new homes to beneficiaries of the grant category within the “Bateen Al Samar” complex in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, to whom the Cabinet’s decision was applied, which exempts beneficiaries from residential complexes from paying the value difference between the issued grant. From the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program and the value of housing within the residential complexes of the decisions issued during the previous years.

96 will be delivered within the Al-Siuh complex in the Emirate of Sharjah during the coming period, as the ministry has previously delivered 64 residences of the same category within the Al-Khawaneej complex in Dubai, and 53 in the Mohammed bin Zayed complex in Ajman, bringing the total to 406 housing, at a cost of 400 million dirhams.

The decision to exempt from paying the value difference aims to ease the burden on citizens and hand them over their homes as soon as possible to benefit from them through a decent life and adequate housing that meets the needs of citizen families, improves their quality of life, enhances their social stability and brings happiness to their hearts.

Bateen Al-Samar Complex

The Sheikh Zayed Housing Program implemented the “Bateen Al-Samar” project in Ras Al-Khaimah in 3 phases, with a total number of 960 residences. It is located between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Emirates Streets. Bedrooms ranging from two to four rooms, and it is characterized by a variety of residential models used, and a contemporary and modern style of facades, and the housing is characterized by its ability to expand vertically and horizontally, and it provides a variety of social spaces, and specifications of high quality and level have been selected, which contribute to the sustainability of housing, and it is one of the vital integrated projects, It includes all the services and infrastructure that meet the needs of the present and the future, and its importance lies in its geographical location and its proximity to the most modern road networks at the state level.

exemptions

The Sheikh Zayed Housing Program earlier exempted 406 citizens from the beneficiaries of the residential neighborhoods that it implemented in various regions of the country, from paying the value difference between the grant issued by the program and the value of the housing within the residential complexes of the decisions issued during the previous years, at a value of 75.6 million dirhams.

Program contribution

Since its inception, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has contributed to the stability of more than 33,838 citizen families through housing support and the establishment of integrated residential neighborhoods. And dispose of it while adhering to the stipulated controls and requirements.