Zayed Higher University provides care and rehabilitation programs for 462 autistic students.

“World Autism Day”, which falls on the second of April of each year, is an opportunity to draw attention to this condition called ambiguous disability, and raise awareness about dealing with autism cases and its concepts, in an effort to integrate people with autism disorder so that they become active individuals in society.

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination provides care and rehabilitation programs with accredited international standards for 462 autistic students registered in its care and rehabilitation centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including 184 male and female students at the Abu Dhabi Autism Center in Abu Dhabi, 120 students at the Al Ain Autism Center in the Al Ain region, and 71 male students. In agricultural rehabilitation, 37 at the Madinat Zayed Center for Care and Rehabilitation, 17 at the Abu Dhabi Center for Care and Rehabilitation, 15 students at the Ghayathi Center for Care and Rehabilitation, three students at the Al Selaa Center for Care and Rehabilitation, four students at Al Qoua Center for Care and Rehabilitation, five students at Al Mirfa Center for Care and Rehabilitation, and four students at Al Waqan Care Center. and rehabilitation, in addition to two students at Al Ain Center for Care and Rehabilitation.

On the occasion of World Autism Day, Zayed Higher Council called for concerted efforts and strengthening joint work between all state institutions, especially research institutions, led by universities and specialized scientific centers, to find out the causes of the rapid spread of autism disorder, and ways to prevent it and limit its spread, and to work on Reducing its negative effects on children affected by it, so that everyone’s efforts can be integrated with the therapeutic, educational and rehabilitative services provided by centers and institutions for the care and rehabilitation of people of determination to those groups.

Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, the Foundation, in cooperation and coordination with the Lotus Holistics Group, is organizing the International Autism Conference “Challenges and Solutions” in Abu Dhabi, during the period from April 27 to 30, Based on the success of previous editions of the conference, and in continuation of the successes achieved in the field of care and rehabilitation of various groups of people of determination, especially people with autism.

During the opening of the conference, it will be announced the issuance of the first specialized scientific journal, sponsored and supported by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and a peer-reviewed journal in autism research, in order to provide the best treatment methods and practices for people of determination with autism, in order to alleviate the suffering of them and their families, and enable them to integrate into society, and to spread community awareness about them. .

The Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, stressed the UAE’s keenness to provide a decent life for all segments of society, especially people of determination, including those with autism spectrum disorder, as it has established specialized centers to care for and rehabilitate them and work to empower them and integrate them into society, and also gives them priorities. In obtaining prompt treatment in all hospitals in the country, in appreciation of their constructive contributions and in appreciation of their families for their efforts to push them towards giving, and to provide their own gardens that comply with international standards of security and safety.