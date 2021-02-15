Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has concluded a memorandum of understanding with the Crown Prince Foundation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, regarding the exchange of experiences in the field of rehabilitation and family counseling programs for people of determination and their families, with the aim of providing rehabilitation and guidance programs, and investing resources and energies in a positive environment to empower people of determination, in a way that suits their potential and aspirations.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Hamidan, Secretary General of the Foundation, and on behalf of the Crown Prince Foundation in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Tamam Mango, Executive Director of the Foundation. The signing ceremony took place through remote visual communication techniques, in the presence of a group of leaders of the two institutions.

According to the memorandum of understanding, the two sides will cooperate in the field of supporting families of people of determination through family counseling programs, by transferring the experience and experience of the Zayed Higher Organization in the “Bridges of Hope” program that the Foundation launched earlier locally; With the aim of educating and educating the families and parents of people of determination and helping them on how to face the challenges they face with their children in order to empower them and integrate them into society, in addition to benefiting from the expertise of the Crown Prince Foundation in the “Hearing Without Borders” initiative that is being implemented at the national level in the Kingdom, in addition to joint cooperation In transferring the experience and experience of “Zayed Higher Organization” in the 3/12 program for early detection of newborns. The two sides will exchange technical expertise in developing the rehabilitation system and designing educational bags for children of determination, and considering the possibility of expanding support programs for people of determination to qualify them to engage in their societies and the labor market.

Al-Humaidan said: The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding comes under the supervision and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, embodying the bilateral integration and the successful strategic partnership and the strong relations existing between the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the importance of this cooperation, and concern for Promoting it in various fields between institutions in the two countries, and it also comes from the basis of fruitful cooperation between the “Supreme Zayed” and the Crown Prince Foundation in the Kingdom, convinced by the two parties of the directives of the state and the Kingdom aimed at encouraging and extending social, humanitarian and national work and activating the partnership in issues of common interest between them, including It achieves their common goals, and enhances each other’s role in serving the Emirati and Jordanian societies.

On her part, Dr. Tamam Mango, Executive Director of the Crown Prince Foundation, said: “The Crown Prince Foundation gives the principle of inclusiveness in integrating young people a great priority, as young men and women of determination are part of the Foundation’s programs and initiatives. An example of this is the existence of the Hear without Borders initiative. , The initiative concerned with providing assistance to children with hearing challenges, to help them overcome this challenge, and to work with them to effectively integrate them into society.